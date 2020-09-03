SHADOW; The real reel speed for success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being out on the lake this morning was a beautiful experience even though the bass weren’t participating as well as I expected for an overcast day. This circumstance caused me to try different lures and techniques resulting in re-learning some of the information from the past. Sometimes we get into the habit of using the same lures and presentations in the same places over and over. That is large mistake. I’ve taught these principals of 'diverse thinking' at many seminars and classes but would admit that I still fall into repetitive fishing sometimes. After some revisions in my tackle and thinking I did catch some fish.

One of the first things to jog my memory this morning involved getting hung up in the rip-rap of a submerged rock-pile that I was fishing with a crankbait. Getting the $10 crankbait out one more time prompted me to switch styles of crankbaits. I was fishing a medium runner with a round bill and getting snagged repeatedly. Switching to a square bill crankbait solved the problem, still a medium runner. The square bill protects the front of the crankbait and when it hits an object the protruding corners cause it to jump to the side and away from the log or rocks. This doesn’t mean you’ll never get snagged but it sure helps.