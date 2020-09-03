SHADOW; The real reel speed for success

Being out on the lake this morning was a beautiful experience even though the bass weren’t participating as well as I expected for an overcast day. This circumstance caused me to try different lures and techniques resulting in re-learning some of the information from the past. Sometimes we get into the habit of using the same lures and presentations in the same places over and over. That is large mistake. I’ve taught these principals of 'diverse thinking' at many seminars and classes but would admit that I still fall into repetitive fishing sometimes. After some revisions in my tackle and thinking I did catch some fish.
One of the first things to jog my memory this morning involved getting hung up in the rip-rap of a submerged rock-pile that I was fishing with a crankbait. Getting the $10 crankbait out one more time prompted me to switch styles of crankbaits. I was fishing a medium runner with a round bill and getting snagged repeatedly. Switching to a square bill crankbait solved the problem, still a medium runner. The square bill protects the front of the crankbait and when it hits an object the protruding corners cause it to jump to the side and away from the log or rocks. This doesn’t mean you’ll never get snagged but it sure helps.
The above caused more in-depth thinking and I recalled a fellow fisherman that told me that as long as he was progressing down the bank in a forward motion he was getting strikes but as soon as he stopped the boat he no longer could get a bite. The cause and solution is way too simple! He was turning the reel handle at a normal and steady speed. With the boat moving forward the actual speed of the lure was reduced by the boats speed. Once he stopped the boat the actual lure speed was increased accordingly. The fish simply wouldn’t hit the lure at the increased speed. Adjusting your retrieve speed accordingly and varying the speed with stop-start increments will improve success rates.
The next thoughts on lure speed and effectiveness involves the reel and the line. Past articles explained the gear ratio of the reels but also keep in mind that some lures need more precise presentations and a different retrieve speed than do others. Slower gear ratios are usually better for crankbaits or jigs and higher gears for buzz-baits and spinnerbaits. The retrieve speed acceptable to the fish may vary daily and even hourly. Trial and error is the solution to this.
The reel retrieve speed may stay the same and you may vary the speed of cranking the reel handle and still you may have considerable difference in the actual speed of the lure. This may be partially due to difference in gear ratios of your various lures but it also may be due to the amount of line that is spooled onto the reel. The amount of line that is on the spool of the reel dictates the amount of the line that is retrieved with each turn. The additional line increases the diameter of the spool, retrieving more line per revolution. Also on exceptionally long casts the lure speed is increased as you get closer and closer to retrieval.
Be diverse in your thinking, your lures, and your gear and just maybe you’ll find more success. After all, it is called fishing! John Buchan once opined: “The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope”
Another red-neck angler offered that it was “a jerk on one end of the line waiting for a jerk on the other end”.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
