Shadow: There's a lot to consider when selecting the right fishing reel

Lastly, select the reel with a retrieve ratio proper for each rod according to its purpose. The gear ratio is usually stamped on the side of the reel with an equation something like 7.1:1 or 5:1. This ratio is relatively simple and kinda like the differential ratio in your pickup truck. For instance, a 5:1 ration on your reel mans that the reel spool will turn five revolutions for each turn of the reel handle and a 7.1:1 would turn the spool 7.1 times for each revolution of the handle. That’s way too simple since it doesn’t actually relate directly to the work that the reel will actually do for you. If you take the above information and compare it to two reels with the same spool diameter, the comparison is correct. However if one has a 2” spool and the other has a 3” diameter spool, the results are fantastically different. Consider the information that tells you how much line is retrieved with each turn of the handle also. In a practical sense, you want a higher gear number for fast moving baits like buzz-baits and rattletraps and a lower gear ratio (with more power) for jigs and worms and other slower baits. Take all this into consideration when picking that new reel or ask an angler friend or an expert at your trusted Prairie Outfitter store for some advice.