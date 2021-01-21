Shadow: There's plenty to do in the winter and during COVID-19 besides hibernating

Certainly the COVID-19 situation has changed our lifestyles, but that doesn’t mean we have to simply hibernate until it’s over.
There are many things to do that still allow for social distancing and provide enjoyment and satisfaction.
Outdoor sports such as fishing, hunting, hiking and bird watching all can be done with a minimum of exposure. Due to a recent change at the Shadow Ranch, I’ll add horseback riding to the list.
Lots going on here this last week, and some of it was actually positive and enjoyable. I told Rosalie that we don’t seem to get through a day without something being broken or worn out, and usually it comes in bunches.
I put some new parts in her icemaker, only to find that a couple of other components were also worn. It works, but it's kind of slow. That’s all right, though, because she and I are a bit slow also, and not in as big of a hurry as we used to be.
Next, the temperature control thermostat quit on my solar heated stock water tank, and it was only a few days old. It seemed to be a bargain from eBbay and I think I got what I paid for (not much). When I ordered it, they sent me two for the price of one. That should have told me something! One of them didn’t work from the start and the second one only lasted a few days. But I got a better one that required rewiring of the control and relays, but all is well now — I hope.
Rosalie has been super busy making beautiful quilts in her basement workshop while I’ve been in the shop and barns making some revisions. I got a new horse this week and had to make some stall space for her arrival. She is a rescue horse and currently in a "re-train" mode because of some years of inactivity.
I’ve been working her on a lunge line for awhile before riding her. This helps to burn off some excess energy and create better control. She stands 15.3 hands tall, so it’s been a bit of a struggle for me to get back in shape and coordinated enough to get my leg that high in mounting up. “Hands” — often used for measuring a horse's height — are four inches, so that makes her 63 inches at the withers. That height wasn’t a problem a few years ago, but age and arthritis changes things.
I made a new inside water tank and a feed box for her stall. She certainly does like the "sweet feed”. It has molasses in it, so who wouldn’t like that? I had to punch some new holes in the girth straps and breast strap for the ol' fatty. Also had to adjust her bridle with some additional holes.
I tried to convince her to go to one corner of the stall to do her daily duties, but that hasn’t worked well so far. She thinks it’s all right to eat and go at the same time.
In between all of this stuff, the battery on my digital back door lock failed, as did the one for my RIDGID hammer drill. That’s the breaks of having battery operated and more modern equipment, I guess. I started to tell Gene Thacker up at Battery Specialists about a new battery-operated tool that I’d bought. He listened for a while and inserted the thought that, “If it takes batteries, I like it.” Batteries are a nuisance sometimes, but I would sure hate to go back to the old styles tools.
I took time out to clean up my old Thompson Center Renegade muzzle loader that hangs over my mantle. Due to its proximity to the wood fire, it gets quite dusty and requires some cleaning and oiling. The beauty of these old muzzle loaders is the ability to disassemble them easily, wash them in soapy water, and then re-oil everything upon re-assembling it. Much easier than some of the modern ones.
Anyway, that done and some deer heads dusted, it was time to call it a good week and thank the Lord for our many blessings.
