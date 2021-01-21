Shadow: There's plenty to do in the winter and during COVID-19 besides hibernating

Rosalie has been super busy making beautiful quilts in her basement workshop while I’ve been in the shop and barns making some revisions. I got a new horse this week and had to make some stall space for her arrival. She is a rescue horse and currently in a "re-train" mode because of some years of inactivity.

I’ve been working her on a lunge line for awhile before riding her. This helps to burn off some excess energy and create better control. She stands 15.3 hands tall, so it’s been a bit of a struggle for me to get back in shape and coordinated enough to get my leg that high in mounting up. “Hands” — often used for measuring a horse's height — are four inches, so that makes her 63 inches at the withers. That height wasn’t a problem a few years ago, but age and arthritis changes things.

I made a new inside water tank and a feed box for her stall. She certainly does like the "sweet feed”. It has molasses in it, so who wouldn’t like that? I had to punch some new holes in the girth straps and breast strap for the ol' fatty. Also had to adjust her bridle with some additional holes.

I tried to convince her to go to one corner of the stall to do her daily duties, but that hasn’t worked well so far. She thinks it’s all right to eat and go at the same time.