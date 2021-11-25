Shadow: This year's first whitetail deer firearm season went by fast

Last weekend's first firearm season is behind us and I hope you all filled tags, filled freezers and bagged a buck for the wall.

Personally, I saw less than usual and did not fill my tag. I think I’m getting more selective as the years go by. I saw some nice trophy bucks that were harvested by others and several nice, tasty table fare.

The deer population appears to be good again, with a good mix of does, fawns and bucks. The next firearm season will be December 2-5, with muzzle-loader-only season December 10-12. Be sure to look at the sunrise/sunset tables on the IDNR website (huntillinois.org) for hours.

Last week, I said it’s OK to pass up some lesser-quality ones while holding out for that big guy. One rule holds true. however: Don’t pass up a buck on the first day that you would gladly shoot on the last day. That’s because you probably won’t get the chance later.

I suffered the repercussions of that philosophy, having passed up some opportunities. Notoriously, the weather is usually worse during the second season, at least in my locale.

I saw several deer this week and the bucks are still chasing the does around. Be especially careful on the roads, since they seem to lose all logic and abandon any sense of self preservation during the mating season.

A neighbor had a bad but lucky experience with hitting a deer — or the deer hitting them. Luckily, no injuries resulted. Cars can be replaced — not so for good neighbors.

One of the issues concerning hunting safety doesn’t even relate to firearms. Even though a hunter is shot periodically, many more are killed or injured by falls from stands or simply falling at creek crossings, etc. All hunters using elevated stands should use a “safety system” consisting of a fall restraint harness.

Even better, the use of a permanent lifeline from ground level keeps you attached all the way up and back down the tree. Many falls occur at that last step from the ladder to the stand. Muddy boots just add to the hazard.

During last weekend's season, I found that wind and strain coupled with excess age had popped the strap that held one of my stands to the tree. I usually have two straps on each stand — sorta like having a belt and suspenders! Unfortunately this one only had one strap. but it will have two new ones shortly.

I probably could have spent more time in the stand, but I appreciate bow hunting more than the firearm season and I was also spending some training hours on a couple of horses. I’ve been hobby-training one of them and working with obstacle training and “flagging” with both. This, coupled with the stable duties, takes considerable time. It seems like something is always broken or worn out. That’s the way it is with livestock of any kind. At least horses are better in that way that hogs. Hogs could tear up an anvil.

My neighbor is bringing me a cube of straw this week for bedding. I have been using wood chips also for bedding and think I actually prefer it to the straw when used over the rubber mats that I have in the horse stalls.

I have experimented with the different types of wood chips (coarse to fine), and found that the fine ones work best for me. The larger, coarser, chips might be better on dirt, however. I tried some cedar chips but could see no advantage other than they smell good. The regular pine chips work great.

My solar-powered stock water tank is heated with a 12-volt submersible heater and I’ve already figured out that I need more collector cells and/or more battery storage. It works great in this weather, but it can’t keep up when the temp gets down much below 15 degrees. I now have a 120-volt backup for it, but I really hoped it would be self supporting. The barn lighting from the solar system works very well. however. so I guess that’s a win anyway.

I hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving and lets all get ready for the upcoming second deer season. Be safe, hunt smart, and live to hunt many more seasons.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

