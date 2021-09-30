Shadow: Time to embrace some upgrades as we begin Illinois whitetail archery season

October 1 is the opening day of the Illinois whitetail archery deer season, and you might very well be reading this on your smart phone while sitting in a deer stand or blind.

That’s what I do these days. I never thought I’d see the day that I would give up my paper newspaper for an electronic version, but now I’d hate to switch back.

Rosalie and I sit at the breakfast table reading at our own pace — she on the laptop and me on my smart phone. No more splitting up the pages and shuffling it all around. The electronic version doesn’t work out too well in some instances, however. It’s hard to get it to function properly in the bottom of the birdcage or the kitty litter box.

Let’s pretend it’s 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. If you’re participating in the season, I hope you’ve already tagged a nice fat doe for the freezer or a monster buck for both the wall and the freezer. I intend to have done one of those two things by 7 a.m., or at least I intend to have passed up some opportunities to do so.

Sometimes I get as much satisfaction out of the opportunity as the accomplishment of the task. I can take a picture or two and say, "This is the one I could have harvested." Besides, I don’t have to get all messy in the skinning and dressing process. The season is still young and more opportunities will arise.

I just found that all the batteries in the lighted knocks on my arrows have run down due to them getting turned on inside the bow case. I have an awful time with that happening regularly. I saw a new make and think I’ll have to stop by Stewarts Archery to see if he has the new version. It doesn’t look like it would be as susceptible to that problem. I’ll bet Jon has a solution that only money will cure. That commodity seem to cure most of my wants and desires if there’s enough of it.

I’d like to upgrade my old bow this year, but I’ve spent too much money building a new horse barn and the associated things. My old Ten-Point crossbow is 22 years old this year, I think, and it has served me well. But the new versions are so much narrower and lighter.

It’s amazing that the manufacturers can still get similar performance out of the much smaller and lighter models. I’ll probably still have to use my old bow another year or so, but it’s still cool to look at the new ones.

I especially like the idea of the models with the “reverse bow” that puts the weight of the bow back nearer the operator. That really balances the weight out better and makes it more manageable. The performance numbers don’t look much different than the conventional models. Maybe Santa will bring me one? Probably not!

Similar technology to the advances in the bow world has also occurred in the arrows and the broad-heads. I started out with wood shafts back in the '60s and then tried fiberglass types (fiasco), and even some steel, tubular arrows. Then came some improved aluminum shafts, and finally the carbon fiber models.

I still like the aluminum arrows, but the carbon ones stay straighter. Jon once said: "With the carbon fiber arrow, it’s either straight or its broken," and I found that to be true. They fly about as good as my old aluminum ones and I have a couple of arrows that have killed multiple deer — my "lucky arrows."

I still have to get an arrow or two with lighted knocks, however. These are especially neat in the low light conditions of early morning and late evenings.

Be sure to dress your kill out quickly in these warm early season times. It’s important to get the carcass cooled out quickly and taken to the processor or hanged in a cooler.

If that’s not possible, getting it dressed and skinned and filling the body cavity with bags of ice will suffice for a while. The quality of your meat will improve greatly with proper care.

I wish you good, safe hunts and much success in the 2021 season.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

