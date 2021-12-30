Shadow: Time to name the barn cats. Have any suggestions?

I may have mentioned that the Shadow ranch has some new livestock in the form of two barn cats.

These kitties were absolutely wild when we acquired them and we kept them caged for a few days with “Holiday Inn” treatment to make them feel like they were at home. After a few days, they quit ricocheting around the cage and were looking forward to feeding time.

It was impossible to even open the cage door to feed them, so I improvised a funnel thru the slots in the cage to insert the feed. This worked for a while, then I removed the screws from a panel that would allow me to insert my arm without making too large of an opening. That was mostly successful, but resulted in getting my finger bitten by the black one. He has always been the most reclusive and “untouchable."

Failing to fasten the panel back in place properly resulted in the gray cat escaping the cage, but it was about time anyway. He stayed around the immediate area, keeping company with his brother in the cage. After a couple of more days, I opened the cage and they both now had free range of the barn.

The pair of cats immediately climbed up into the hay bales and found themselves a nice, warm hidey hole. First the gray one would come to eat but the black one would not get close to me and would wait until I left to eat. After a few days, he would come to the feed pan but would scurry away if I approached.

Time and patience has improved our relationships to the point that the gray kitty likes to be rubbed and the black one will allow me to touch him, slightly. He will come around and will be domesticated after a while. I have found the gray one up in the top of the trusses that support the barn roof exploring and undoubtedly looking for bird nests or mice. That’s their purpose, so I hope that will continue.

I probably feed them too much to encourage the hunting instinct, but I can’t help it. The biggest problem left is that they HAVE NO NAMES. If you have a suggestion, e-mail them to davidsha@consolidated.net, or post a comment with this column on the JG-TC Facebook page. I can’t go on forever calling them “here kitty.”

On another subject, the warm weather made some horseback riding pretty nice, but everything is so muddy and the fields are so soft that it limits my travels. I do have a round pen filled with sand where I can work the horses in muddy times and a wooded area for improving reining patterns. It’s not too muddy in the woods and riding reining patterns around the trees greatly improves the horses’ abilities.

It looks like the warm spell is over anyway and winter is coming back with a vengeance. The return of cooler weather will make deer and coyote hunting better, but I think I’m ready for spring.

It seems like the winters are so sporadic these years. I would rather the weather would get cold and stay cold rather that this “up and down” temperatures and cold dreary days. But we don’t have the opportunity or ability to choose the weather, so we’ll just make the best of it until spring arrives.

The cats need names so don’t forget to leave me your suggestions either on Facebook or at davidsha@consolidated.net. Thanks and I wish you blessings and all things good for the New Year.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

