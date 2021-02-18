Shadow: To plow or not to plow is the question when winter comes to Central Illinois

I’ve filled the bird feeders and gave my ole horse a double ration of sweet feed and lots of good hay. She is happy for the night. I was just reading a text from a relative newcomer to the cattle production world and he was questioning if the cows should be brought inside during this severe weather. Certainly it would be nice if they had a wind break, but fat cattle fare pretty well out in the cold. If you doubt that, just drive up through Wyoming and Montana and see the hundreds of heads romping around in the pastures and feedlots.

Very young calves probably need more protection. The real secret is to keep them well fed and watered. Horses are very similar to the cattle in their needs. A cold rain is harder on the outside animals than is the cold.

My ole horse is an all-terrain vehicle and seems to enjoy prancing around in the snow. At least if it’s not too deep. I took my Kubota RTV out to feed and had to put it into four wheel drive to get to the barn. But considering that the tires aren’t that great, that probably contributed to that scene.