Shadow: To plow or not to plow is the question when winter comes to Central Illinois

Winter came to Central Illinois with a vengeance this week, much to Rosalie’s dismay. She definitely is not a winter person, but is happy with putting another log on the fire as long as I keep the log rack full.
I hope the weather moderates soon, but as I look out my window presently, I can’t even see my neighbors’ house for the blowing snow. We have been very fortunate the last few winters to have but small amounts of snow, most of the time not even enough to justify plowing it off. That’s not the case this time.
Last year just before cold weather I saw myriad trucks with new snow plows on them cruising around town looking like “status symbols.” Many of them still had the new stickers and decals in place at the end of the season. I wonder where all of those are now? Did the owners sell them off in the warmer season or did they keep them and are now making good use of them?
This morning I couldn’t decide if I should plow off the overnight accumulation or should I wait till it quits and then deal with all of it?
I finally decided to compromise and move the snow off the blacktop and priority areas and leave the rock drive pretty much alone. I always hate to plow the snow off the rocked areas since it moves some of the rock out into the grassy areas and that has to be dealt with come next lawn mowing season. I plowed those areas and as of now can’t tell that I did anything other than “got cold."
I’ve filled the bird feeders and gave my ole horse a double ration of sweet feed and lots of good hay. She is happy for the night. I was just reading a text from a relative newcomer to the cattle production world and he was questioning if the cows should be brought inside during this severe weather. Certainly it would be nice if they had a wind break, but fat cattle fare pretty well out in the cold. If you doubt that, just drive up through Wyoming and Montana and see the hundreds of heads romping around in the pastures and feedlots.
Very young calves probably need more protection. The real secret is to keep them well fed and watered. Horses are very similar to the cattle in their needs. A cold rain is harder on the outside animals than is the cold.
My ole horse is an all-terrain vehicle and seems to enjoy prancing around in the snow. At least if it’s not too deep. I took my Kubota RTV out to feed and had to put it into four wheel drive to get to the barn. But considering that the tires aren’t that great, that probably contributed to that scene.
It’s the middle of February in Central Illinois and I guess this weather is actually more normal than what we have had the last few seasons. A “friend” just called me from Florida just to tell me he was sitting on his dock, fishing in a T-shirt. What kind of a friend would do that? I think he has the right idea, but I have too much going on. Who would feed my horse and split my wood?
I wish you all a warm and safe week in these trying times. Just remember “this too shall pass.” Spring is just around the corner and we will forget how depressing this yucky weather actually was when the grass is greening up and the flowers are blooming, etc.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.