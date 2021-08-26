Shadow: Today's air guns aren't your kids' BB guns

There has always been a segment of the sporting/shooting population that had a lot of interest in air guns, but that segment seems to be growing rapidly lately.

This may be partially due to the scarcity and increased costs of ammunition for more "normal" firearms. It may also be due to the versatility of their use. With a bullet trap, they can be fired safely in many indoor environments, such as garages, basements and the backyard.

Some towns do have regulations on this, however. Many of us had the older style BB guns in our younger years and probably got into some degree of mischief with them. They were spring powered guns that shot only the little round BBs, but with evolution in the industry, the later models would fire shaped pellets of various calibers.

As the interest in the pellet firing models increased, the power levels and muzzle velocities increased to the point that they were more hazardous and much more accurate. Going from a few hundred feet per second to more than 1,000 feet per second made big changes in the air gun industry, and it’s application and uses in the sporting industry. This resulted in more manufacturers of the guns as well as many accessories for them.

Many of the new models from various manufacturers are powered by air pressure that is supplied by either scuba type tanks or by their own air compressors. These sources provide pressures in excess of a thousand pounds and small storage vessels built into the guns store enough air for multiple shooting. Some of the recent models also feature “magazines” that allow for faster reloading and multiple shots.

The “high-end” guns that are mostly geared toward the competitive shooting sports range greatly in cost, and those enthusiasts usually make after-market modifications in their favorite models. The modifications usually include specialty triggers with adjustable trigger pressures as well as improved sights and custom stocks that fit their individual needs or body postures.

By the time these guns are in use for competition, they usually have several thousand dollars invested. The accuracy achieved by these shooters is amazing as well as the increased range compared to the earlier models.

Recently, I’ve had a chance to use and examine some models that are somewhat mid-range priced, and they are quite impressive. A few hundred dollars will get you to shooting one of these models rather than a few thousand.

The break-barrel models that I tried were impressive compared to our ancient models of the past, but lacked in consistent accuracy. I tried differing makes and types of pellets and still had "fliers" that would ruin a good grouping on the target, or cause the squirrel to run off giggling. I would get a good group going of three or four shots, then the next one might be three inches off.

I’m unsure whether to blame this on the pellets or the machining tolerances in the break-barrel design. I tend to blame the fit of the barrel to the receiver where there is obviously some slack in the fit.

The above makes the selection of the air powered models rather than the break barrel types more attractive to me. Again, there are many selections of pellet types and weights available, as well as many calibers to choose from. This choice probably depends mostly on your use.

If you’re punching holes in targets, it may not make much difference, and the smaller calibers may suffice. If you’re hunting small game, the heavier pellets are a must. I’ve found that head-shots are a necessity for squirrels, rabbits, etc., and shot placement would be doubly important for wild hogs or larger animals.

Finally, there’s another product gaining popularity. It’s called an air bow. This air powered armament uses compressed air similar to the pellet guns, but fire arrows at amazing ranges and accuracies according to the manufacturers. I have not had an opportunity to try one, but intend to do so.

Keep in mind that some state regulations may not currently permit use of this as a hunting tool. Probably time will remedy that, but in the meantime there are many other uses and ways to enjoy the many new air powered armaments.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

