Shadow: Try decoys for successful November deer hunts

Finally we’re entering that season that all deer hunters anticipate, and some guys and girls wait until now to get out into the woods with any real regularity.
We are now entering a period of the mating of the buck and doe. There’s no exact time period when this happens, but starting Nov. 1, the odds of seeing bucks out in the daylight hours are a lot more likely. They are breaking up relationships with other bucks and actively looking for receptive does.
When bucks happen across one of their past male friends, they now become territorial and abusive to each other. They make scrapes by pawing the leaves and other debris away and tearing up the ground with their front feet.
Following the creation of the scrape, the buck will urinate into it, thereby marking his territory. These scrapes are many times created under a low hanging limb where the buck will also leave "markings" by rubbing various head glands around the limbs and leaving saliva.
Bucks get increasingly active and aggressive during these periods. A buck that was nocturnal a week earlier may venture right out into your back yard next week if he’s following a doe or simply cruising looking over the prospects.
Since mature bucks are now looking for receptive does and are aggressive toward other bucks, this is a good time to break out your decoy. In the periods before and after the “rut,” I have never been real successful with decoys. But given the right time and circumstances, they can be very productive and provide some real interesting scenes and intrigue.
Prior to the rut period, I’ve had more deer run away from my decoys that I’ve had come to them. This is logical since deer avoid each other unless they are family members or are looking for mates.
As I’ve said before, it’s illegal in Illinois to use bait or to feed the deer in any manner. Even though this is commonplace in many states, it is prohibited in Illinois. That does not include the planting and hunting of food plots. That’s different! Products of food plots are consumed and not shared between individuals. Salt licks or food supplies are visited by one deer who leaves his saliva that may be consumed by other deer that eat there later. This transferring of saliva increases the possibility of spreading diseases more widely. That’s the view of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Decoys obviously fall into the latter category of being attractants, but since they are not eaten, they pose no problem of transferring disease.
There’s always the question of what type of decoy to use and how to place it. Since bucks are looking for a doe, it seems to some folks that doe decoys should be used to lure the buck into range. Other hunters capitalize on the aggressive instinct of the rutting buck and use a buck “look-alike” to cause the prospect buck to come into the area looking for a fight.
I would say both of the above scenarios work at some time or another. Both can probably fail under other circumstances. I usually set my buck decoy so that the incoming buck has to approach the decoy buck to my shot advantage.
The aggressive buck will almost always approach the decoy buck from behind. By setting the decoy properly I will hopefully get a broadside shot rather than an end view. I also use some cover scent on the decoy since the aggressive buck will many times circle the decoy, giving him views and odors from all angles.
Try a decoy this season for a change in hunting experiences and hopefully more success.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
