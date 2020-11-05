Shadow: Try decoys for successful November deer hunts

Since mature bucks are now looking for receptive does and are aggressive toward other bucks, this is a good time to break out your decoy. In the periods before and after the “rut,” I have never been real successful with decoys. But given the right time and circumstances, they can be very productive and provide some real interesting scenes and intrigue.

Prior to the rut period, I’ve had more deer run away from my decoys that I’ve had come to them. This is logical since deer avoid each other unless they are family members or are looking for mates.

As I’ve said before, it’s illegal in Illinois to use bait or to feed the deer in any manner. Even though this is commonplace in many states, it is prohibited in Illinois. That does not include the planting and hunting of food plots. That’s different! Products of food plots are consumed and not shared between individuals. Salt licks or food supplies are visited by one deer who leaves his saliva that may be consumed by other deer that eat there later. This transferring of saliva increases the possibility of spreading diseases more widely. That’s the view of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.