Shadow: Try ponds for fun winter fishing

Many dedicated anglers have solved the problem of how and where to fish during the coldest winter months.

Unfortunately, here in east central Illinois, we get enough ice to keep the boats off of the many lakes, but much of the time the ice is not thick enough for safely fishing on it. The larger waters such as lakes and rivers have more water flow either from incoming water or wave actions. This slows down the icing processes and causes unsafe conditions.

The water flow through the bridges and openings in causeways keeps the ice from forming thickly, making it unsafe for long periods. Ponds do not normally experience these problems that occur in the lakes and rivers since they are usually calmer and more protected from the wind action.

Ice fishing doesn’t take a lot of extra tackle or great expense, either, making it even more attractive. Most any light-action pole with some very light line will work. It is important to use light line since the lures or bait used isn’t heavy enough to work in the cold conditions.

Very small jigs are recommended and tipping the jig with meal worms is very successful for almost all species. Some species such as bluegill and crappie seem more active in the cold water, but largemouth bass will also bite eagerly.

Obviously, its necessary to make an opening in the ice, and this can be accomplished in several ways. I’ve always found a hand ice auger to be satisfactory, but many more dedicated folks have motorized models.

You could also chop a hole through the ice, but I’ve always felt like the noise and vibration scared the fish less than the chopping or the motorized augers. It’s necessary to have a dipper to clean the crushed ice out of the hole and keep the hole open.

The guys up north have little ice houses that are very nice but probably not practical for our area. I usually carry my tackle and bait out to the site in a five-gallon bucket or two and them use them to sit on and to contain my catch.

Very tiny lead-head jigs with twister tails work well if you’re inclined to use only artificial bait, or you can add the meal worm or red worm to the tip of the jig. Usually only a small portion of the worm is needed as the blue gill will steal the bait if the chunk is too large.

Surprisingly, largemouth will feed well on these small offerings this time of year and many of the ponds are overstocked with small but “eatable” fish. It’s a good thing to delete the population on these overstocked ponds to encourage better quality in the overall population.

It seems like the fish we catch through the ice is always better tasting than those caught from summer waters. The flesh seems to be more dense and tasty. Even the smaller bluegill are edible — you just have to be a bit more careful with the small bones, etc. I think I prefer the bluegill over the other species, but it takes more of them to make a meal.

A small portable depth locator/fish finder is a plus but is certainly not a necessity. I usually like to drill several holes at the start then fish without the noise of creating additional holes if the first one is not productive.

Just walking on the ice is enough commotion to cause the fish to run to the other side of the pond sometimes. At other times is seems as if the noise of the drilling of the hole is an attractant. That’s fishing! There are no exact rules — it’s whatever works for you.

Safety is the number one priority when venturing out onto the ice. Tying a rope to an object on the bank (tree) and around yourself is always a good idea. And always take a fishing partner for added safety. I know a couple of guys that take a small aluminum boat out on the ice to hold all their gear. It gives them a place to sit and provides the ultimate in safety. Think safety first, fish second!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

