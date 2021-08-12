Shadow: Try soft plastics for big fish during summer transition periods

The strange and unstable summer weather patterns create havoc with the orderly process of catching bass and crappie. The crappie don’t seem to be quite as affected as the bass, but the vast changing water conditions have caused all of us to doubt our judgment and ability in finding fish consistently.

The frequency of the storm fronts and large amounts of incoming water has resulted in muddy-to-stained conditions, as well as fluctuating temperatures. The temperature and barometric pressure variations affect the fish bite more than the stained water, providing that the water temperature stays above 55 degrees or so.

It seems that a spot that contained nice crappie on one day has none or very small ones the next day. Sometimes the larger fish have moved out to the first available drop in elevation where they suspend. Sometimes they seem to still be in the same location and simply won't bite. Perseverance is the only suggestion for this problem — keep fishing and catch small ones until the big ones bite.

The bass are in an unstable transition period at this time on the local lakes. The water temperature came up in the spring, creating a stable environment for a good bite, but the volatile changes make it tough as the season continues. When the temperature drops or rises several degrees and pressure changes, it seems to upset this whole process.

The big bass tend to still be in the same spots; they simply are reluctant to bite due the upsetting conditions. The smaller “buck” bass are more aggressive and don’t seem to be as grossly affected as do the bigger ones.

In any population of fish there are fish that are very active and catch-able and also some that are lethargic and hard to catch. Many times it is the larger bass that are the hardest to convince to bite.

I have at least two schools of thought concerning how to approach these conditions if you are trying to catch enough fish to impress the “big boys” at the tournament weigh-in:

Use fast-moving, assertive baits to cover lots of water. hoping to put that bait in front of the fish that are the small percentage of aggressive fish. These offerings include rattletraps, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, etc. Slow way down and fish the high-percentage spots with soft plastics and jigs, etc. High percentage spots include brush piles, stumps, docks, etc., that provide a logical spot for the upcoming beds. Many of the larger fish can be caught or convinced to bite if you can present a more realistic lure properly. This involves more accurate presentations with less splash and more patience.

Lizards and craws elicit many bites and may be the best possibilities in this case. Sometimes it’s best to attach the offering to the back of a jig so that it displaces more water and is more noticeable to the fish. Since the water is still stained and it is very hard to locate shallow water fish visually, it is imperative to fish slowly and be a “line-watcher.”

The bites are not very aggressive in most cases. Just a small movement or a “dead feel” may be the only indication that a whopper has picked up your lure.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

