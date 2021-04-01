Shadow: Turbulent weather makes spring activities an adventure

Someone said: “If you don’t like the weather just wait a few hours,” and that seems to be the situation lately.

We get 70-degree temperatures for a few hours and then the weatherman says it’s going to be 23 degrees shortly. The buds on my fruit trees don’t know what to do and my ol' horse already shed off most of her winter coat.

We “folks” can go in and set by the fire, but the animals, flora and fauna just don’t know what to do. On top of all the tumultuous weather patterns, the wind blows like we’re in Kansas, “Toto." I can cope with the temperature variations much better that the wind, it seems. I just don’t seem to accomplish much outdoors in the severe winds we’ve been having.

The lake temperatures have been rising and then falling back again and most of the waters look like chocolate milk. Couple that with white capping winds, and it sure does mess up some fishing plans.