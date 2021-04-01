Shadow: Turbulent weather makes spring activities an adventure

Someone said: “If you don’t like the weather just wait a few hours,” and that seems to be the situation lately.
We get 70-degree temperatures for a few hours and then the weatherman says it’s going to be 23 degrees shortly. The buds on my fruit trees don’t know what to do and my ol' horse already shed off most of her winter coat.
We “folks” can go in and set by the fire, but the animals, flora and fauna just don’t know what to do. On top of all the tumultuous weather patterns, the wind blows like we’re in Kansas, “Toto." I can cope with the temperature variations much better that the wind, it seems. I just don’t seem to accomplish much outdoors in the severe winds we’ve been having.
The lake temperatures have been rising and then falling back again and most of the waters look like chocolate milk. Couple that with white capping winds, and it sure does mess up some fishing plans.
I guess I’ve accomplished some tasks in spite of the conditions. It just wasn’t the things I wanted to do. I’ve raised a loafing shed 18 inches, put a new foundation under it and removed all the shiny trim off of my horse trailer in anticipation of having it repainted. And I’ve been riding my horse, ol' Rosie, almost daily in the Coyote Creek indoor arena. It’s nice in there even when it’s raining or the wind is howling.
My last two knife projects were a larger hunting model made from a farrier's rasp and a smaller saw-blade “boot knife” with a bone handle. I left some of the rasp pattern in the blade of the farrier's rasp model, for effect, and using an antler for the handle left the natural irregularities for greater effect. Both handles are coated with epoxy for durability and appearance. The rasp model would shave you in case you had just run out of razor blades.
I’ve talked with a few locals who have found some very small mushrooms this week. It’s hard to tell with mushroom hunters just what to believe. The guy who's not talking is probably the guy finding mushrooms, and the guy telling stories is probably trying to divert your attention to areas other than where he is finding his.
You just have to listen and observe and then decide what is actually happening, or just go to the woods yourself and investigate personally. That’s my plan for the coming week, weather permitting.
Hopefully, as soon as this next cold front passes and the weather stabilizes, we can get down to some productive fishing for crappie and bass. We need a bit of stability and some rising water temperatures.
The actual water temperature isn’t as critical as the rising/falling effects. The bite is always better when the temperatures are rising. That effect simply causes the fish to move more and feed more aggressively.
My self-serve wood rack ($5 per bundle) is getting considerable activity, so that means folks are braving the disorderly weather patterns to enjoy some camping and cookouts in spite of it.
I’m looking out at the yard and realizing that I will also need to get the Grasshopper out and mow in a couple more days. It seems like when you start, it's then a weekly project for the remainder of the spring, or until drier weather arrives.
I had sowed some grass a month ago and didn’t think it had survived, but now I see some new blades peeking through. I wonder what this 23-degree weather will do to that? One the one hand, I wish the old grass wouldn’t grow so fast; on the other hand, I hope the new grass will flourish.
Never satisfied ... .
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.