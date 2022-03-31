Shadow: Use cold water tactics for early fishing success

Modern technology has greatly increased the likelihood of locating fish with the advent of many advanced fish locators and sonar equipment.

The unfortunate fact is that even when you know where they are, that doesn’t mean that you can catch them. Sometimes they just aren’t interested in eating and, even at best, they are more lethargic in cold water.

Here are some ideas that have helped me.

I’ve said in the past that I go bass fishing early in the season — just after all the ice is gone — mostly for exercise and to stretch my fishing lines and winter casting muscles. The crappie and some other species are more catchable in cooler water than are the largemouth bass.

I don’t have a lot of success in numbers on bass until the water temperature exceeds 50 degrees. Even then, each degree in increased temperature results in more bites.

I do, however, catch some of the largest fish of the year in the early spring. The large bass must eat more relative to their body size. It just takes some different tackle and differing techniques to accomplish this.

In cold water, the bass’ metabolism slows way down — they don’t need as much to eat and they are not willing or able to chase prey quickly or as far. It is necessary to adjust our fishing practices accordingly, rather than trying to force-feed them our normal warm-water baits and at the higher speeds.

First, I would say that smaller baits result in more fish, so it depends on your expectations and your goals what your use for lures. If you’re needing five or six barely-14-inch bass for a weigh-in, probably the smaller lures and slower presentations are best.

If, however, you would rather catch one big bass than several smaller ones, I suggest a different technique. It is still necessary to slow down from the summer speeds, but I fish large baits for big bass in the early spring. The larger baits displace more water, creating a more attractive opportunity for a big, hungry spring bass to eat more food in one gulp than she would get out of several small offerings.

Along rocky banks that have some structure and objects, I use large crankbaits that dive deeper than the depth of the surrounding water. This causes the crankbait to dig into the bottom and bounce off of any other obstructions. When the lure stops or digs into the bottom, stop your retrieve momentarily, allowing the bait to rise or to dart sideways. Many strikes occur when you restart the retrieve. The fish is following or observing the bait, but wont strike until an erratic movement triggers the strike impulse.

These same banks, and especially banks with logs and stumps, just call for a big, rubber-legged jig with a craw or a salamander trailer. I usually fish a 1/2-ounce jig and the additional trailer adds even more weight. It’s easier keep contact with bottom and feel the logs and stumps with the larger jigs.

Watch the line carefully, as the strikes are very subtle, making line control and concentration a must. I normally use some crawfish scent on the jig and trailer — it causes the fish to hold on to the lure longer, resulting in more hook-ups. Try it — maybe it’ll work for you or maybe you can work out some modification that is more successful.

The important thing is to get a line in the water.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

