Shadow: Want to go coyote hunting? Here's what you'll need

For many predator hunters, it’s that time of year to increase the pressure on these marauders of the nests of pheasants, quail, and other species.

We have reduced the natural habitat to narrow fencerows that are easily hunted to the extinction of ground nesting animals and birds. I realize that there are varying philosophies concerning the population control of any animal, especially predators.

The facts are that coyotes have no natural enemies other than the periodic automobile to provide some controls and left unchecked they multiply rapidly and adapt to human environments equally rapidly.

This results in coyotes living close to homes and businesses, especially those types where foods exist. Coyotes regularly empty out the food pans of cats and dogs and gorge on residue from restaurants, etc.

Don’t blame the coyotes for this behavior — it’s normal survival techniques. To control the living and feeding behaviors of the coyotes, we must adjust our conduct to reduce the food sources available to them as well as reducing the overall population.

We don’t want to eliminate coyotes, but simply balance the population a bit.

Now to answer some questions I received relative to: What’s needed to hunt coyotes?

I would say first that what is actually needed is probably a lot less than what you will wind up owning and using after you hunt for a while.

If you’re a hunter, hiker or fisherman, you probably already have outdoor gear to keep warm. This is essential — if you’re not warm, you can’t sit still. If you don’t sit still, you might as well go to the local coffee shop. Movement is what usually gives your presence away to the predators.

Muted colors and camo gear is preferred, but not absolutely necessary. Odor control is essential for success. Ideally, your position should be such that the wind is in your face and the sun is at your back from the direction you expect the predator to arrive. That is not always possible, so odor control is even more important.

It is usually preferred to call the coyotes into range rather than attempting to determine their travels and ambush them. Several types of calls are used, with mouth calls being the primary types. These consist of “reed” types that are inserted in your mouth — your air and tongue pressures dictate the sounds. The second — and more popular with beginners — is the mouth call that you simply blow through like a party whistle. The sounds can be varied with volume of air flow and hand manipulations.

Distressed rabbit sounds are most effective. These are very effective with some practice, but also direct the coyote to your exact position. I prefer a remote caller coupled with the versatility of my mouth calls. The electronic remote caller can be placed several yards away from your position, thereby directing the coyote’s attention away from the hunter. This caller can be controlled with a cordless remote. Again, movement is usually what spooks the coyote.

Decoys are especially helpful coupled with the callers. Motorized rabbit or bird decoys are most popular, with remotes being available on many of these also. This, again, directs the attention of the predator away from your location and onto the movement of the decoy.

In some cases and locales, silhouette decoys or full-body decoys are very effective. These could be images of other coyotes, fawn whitetails, wounded birds and more. The secret here is to have enough “tools” without loading yourself down with so much gear that you can’t carry it all effectively.

A comfortable means of being able to sit quietly is imperative to success. Movement is your enemy. If you’re not comfortable, you won’t sit quietly. Some sort of portable, back-pack type of chair or stool that will elevate you slightly above the surrounding vegetation is ideal. Couple this with a shooting rest that gives you the ability to have your rifle in a good position where it requires little movement to acquire the target. I prefer a telescoping tripod for this, but preferences vary.

Backing up to an object (like big tree or hay bale) is preferred to trying to peek over it or around it. Your silhouette movement is better hidden. Couple this with some camo in front of you such as corn stalks or camo cloth for better results.

Lastly, a good, flat-shooting rifle using varmint bullets and loads that will not ricochet off the ground or branches is required. No full metal jacket ammo is recommended at all. Couple this with a decent quality scope in the 3x9 range and keep it down on the lower settings until more is needed.

Short, quick shots are more common than extreme, distant shots. The long-distance shots allow for some time for adjustment to higher settings. My preferred caliber is the 22-250 or 243s, but many others work as well.

That only scratches the surface of the many products, techniques and innovations available for predator hunters. Most of these same ideas and products also work well when hunting wild hogs and bobcats in those locales where this is permitted.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

