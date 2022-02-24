Shadow: We've seen RTVs, ATVs, ORVs and SUVs. Now we have an RGV!

Living in a world of acronyms — mostly a result of product marketing — has caused some of us to lose control of our thought processes.

Do you ever wonder what all of those letters and odd numbers mean on the back of modern automobiles, off-road vehicles, and even tractors? I mean, what does the XLS mean on the back of that sports model?

All of this acronym fad also spills over into our ability to spell out complete and functional sentences while texting meaningless messages to friends and relatives (lol’s and omg’s and dozens more unintelligible’s).

The vehicle market is just one example of acronyms. It is endless, but just the off-road vehicles are confusing enough. We see RTVs, ATVs, ORVs and myriad more. Then we add the references to history and famous individuals to the array of “package titles,” and it’s more bewildering.

I had one truck that had an Eddie Bauer Package — does that mean Eddie once owned it or one like it? And my favorite personal trim kit is the truck with the King Ranch package, but my suspicion is that the Kings and the Eddie Bauers didn’t have anything to do with the products other than cashing in on a bunch of royalties from the use of their names. These things coupled with gray hair are enough to confuse us old cowboys.

Some time back I added to that perplexity with a new one — I proclaimed that Rosalie has a new RGV! I interpret this as "Rosalie's Garden Vehicle." I must admit at this point that there is some controversy in our household as to ownership and the countless conversions that have been done to it in the pasts. She suspicions that I had a personal motive from the start.

The vehicle was born as a golf cart and had a relatively stable lifestyle until Gene Thacker at Battery Specialists conspired to convert it into another life form at my request. Since Rosie is a very dedicated outdoor person, when the temperatures are in excess of 70 degrees, this seemed like the ideal rig for cleaning out flower beds and making garden.

However, it needed a few modifications to be more functional and also to make it look "cool." Gene installed a lift kit and larger, more rugged, wheels and tires first. Next came a bed complete with tailgate. How cool?!

Somewhere in this process I began to get a bit over-involved and in Rosalie's estimation a bit possessive of her new toy. When I installed trailer-type hitches on both the front and rear and a removable winch that could be installed at either end, she began to suspect that I had ulterior motives.

The real clincher came when we installed a "Realtree" Camouflage wrap on the whole thing. She really didn't think the flowers or the tomatoes would object to the original beautiful and shiny cream-colored finish. This camo modification made it necessary to repaint the top a "forest green" — I was sure the original color might scare the green peppers (strike two).

Then I found some nice dark-brown material to camouflage the bright, white leather seats that just might alarm a wild turkey or an elusive whitetail deer.

I'll have to admit that this has been the perfect tool for reaching some of the more remote hunting spots without working up an objectionable sweat in the warmer weather. Also, being all electric, it's very quiet. That is an exceptionable advantage over most other modes of transportation.

I'm pretty sure this wasn't my original goal, but there still remains considerable doubt in my wife's mind. Maybe I redeemed myself just a little bit when we used it to haul tools and brush away from our fruit tree trimming project.

In summary, the converted golf cart (RGV) has been one of the best buys that we’ve ever made for home use. It goes well in the snow and in the summer. It is used daily to do the barn chores in caring for horses and cats. It hauls chainsaws to the woods and wood back to the barn area for splitting and bundling.

Even though part of me would like to have a new side-by-side off road vehicle, it’s very functional and didn’t cost nearly as much! Come on spring so Rosalie can use it to tend her roses!

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0