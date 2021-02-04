Shadow: What rescue horses and homemade knives have in common

Each of the functions of good, basic behavior for my horse is thwarted by the obstacles of bad behavior and concern of negative behavior from previous owners. It just takes a lot more time and patience to change these back into workable relationships.

I’ve got her working pretty well on a lunge line and riding passably. She has anxiety issues based on her past problems and we’re working through those one by one. Couple these issues with my desire to just climb on and ride off into the sunrise, and you can see the problems coming.

This is where patience and innovation comes into the picture, and the relationship with homemade knives.

As I’ve said before, most all of my knives are made from recycled materials. I make most everything from old parts and pieces from worn or used materials. For me this is the conquest. Every factory with CNC machines can turn out perfect knives from all new high grade materials. This old material has to be reshaped and reformed before it can be a satisfactory end product.