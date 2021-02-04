Shadow: What rescue horses and homemade knives have in common

I know what you’re thinking: Ole Dave has finally lost the rest of his mind. There’s no similarity between homemade knives and rescue horses.
Ah, but let me explain! Last week, I wrote concerning the need to take care of both the wild and domestic animals in the extreme weather conditions. Let’s go a step further: There are many animals out there that need better levels of care and rehabilitation no matter what the weather conditions are.
This was the case with a pretty American Paint mare I recently acquired through a rescue program. She was super skinny when she came into the program and is now looking pretty good.
The next steps are the hard ones. The fat she can put on all by herself, but rebuilding a good level of trust in humanity is harder. I’ve been working with her on a daily basis in “retraining” her with basic concepts and handling, etc.
It’s harder to retrain an older horse than it is to start out with a green colt and teach them everything. I think I have some of the “teach and old dog new tricks” problems myself, so she and I have a lot in common.
Each of the functions of good, basic behavior for my horse is thwarted by the obstacles of bad behavior and concern of negative behavior from previous owners. It just takes a lot more time and patience to change these back into workable relationships.
I’ve got her working pretty well on a lunge line and riding passably. She has anxiety issues based on her past problems and we’re working through those one by one. Couple these issues with my desire to just climb on and ride off into the sunrise, and you can see the problems coming.
This is where patience and innovation comes into the picture, and the relationship with homemade knives.
As I’ve said before, most all of my knives are made from recycled materials. I make most everything from old parts and pieces from worn or used materials. For me this is the conquest. Every factory with CNC machines can turn out perfect knives from all new high grade materials. This old material has to be reshaped and reformed before it can be a satisfactory end product.
The final “end product” will only be as good as the components is made from, but with some tender, loving care and innovation, it can still result in a satisfactory product. I’ve made several railroad spike knives in the past and they are fun and easy to make. However, no matter how much work you put into a railroad spike, it’s still the same basic thing. It will never be as good as a knife made from a piece of good tool steel.
A good example of a compromise is a couple of knives I’ve made from the steering shaft that I replaced in one of my old Jeeps. It was good steel and the end product reflects it. They all have some blemishes somewhere because of the human element versus the robotic CNC technology. These blemishes are what adds character to the homemade models.
I hope you can see some rationale in my comparison of my retrained horse and homemade knives. My desire for the horse is to form an acceptable bond of trust and discipline that re-forms her into a satisfactory product, just as the old materials do so for the knives.
If you have a desire to be of assistance to domestic animals such as horses, dogs and cats, look into the rescue programs on the internet. These folks provide fine services for the animals with little thanks. They are also always needing funding for animal food.
There’s a “big cat” rescue facility in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, that is a neat place to visit if you’re inclined. Lots of big cats and some other critters in an “up close” environment. Have a good week and wish me success in my endeavors.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.