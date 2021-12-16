Shadow: 'Wildcats' part of an interesting week on the ranch

It was an interesting week around the Shadow ranch. We were fortunate not to suffer the terrible damage some of our neighbors had from the wind damage.

However, the severe changes in weather patterns make it hard to plan anything or know what to wear each day. I had several outdoors projects needing done and just made a small dent in them as the week passed. Maybe I should be glad for the opportunity to get any of them done since it’s December and usually we don’t get to do much outside work now.

I think we have too many modern conveniences since they provide a neverending list of failures that need replaced or repaired. But I enjoy all of them and don’t want to do without them. This week it seemed to be a light of one kind or another doomed to failure.

I have several “dusk-to-dawn” and/or motion-sensing lights, and contrary to the listed life expectancy on their original boxes, they don’t last the projected 17 years. More like two years at best. Anyway, I got those all working again on the nice Monday afternoon.

Since the lights were operational again and it was so nice, I saddled up Rosie and we took a nice ride of several miles around Paradise Lake and the surrounding fields. It was beautiful weather and the wildlife was abundant, especially the geese.

Rosie, who thinks I’m her personal valet, only there for stall maintenance, food and water, doesn’t mind the cars, geese, squirrels and rabbits running all around her. But she did object to getting too close to the water cascading down the Paradise Lake spillway. Looking at it from a distance was OK, but "let's not get too close" was her philosophy.

It was a beautiful December day for a horseback ride, but I cut the ride a bit short to make a couple of new horse-apple containers. These are the vessels that hold the residue from the stall cleaning projects.

I try to clean her stall each day and one of my neighbors comes by with his tractor and picks up the full containers for fertilizer. It’s a good arrangement for both of us. The combination of horse-apples, urine-soaked bedding, and sawdust makes wonderful fertilizer. I expect to see some fifteen foot tomato plants in his “truck patch” next season.

Some silly thought I had spurred me to look into the prospect of acquiring a couple of barn cats. These should control the mouse population, I thought. Talking with another neighbor who has a big barn full of beautiful cows and cats, he indicated he would share a couple of kitties with me.

Little did I know just how wild barn cats can be. They look so docile until you try to touch them or shut the door on a cage to confine them. That’s when things pick up, fast! They arch their back, hiss at you, strike at you and become WILDCATS instantly.

I’m hesitant to admit that it took us several days to trap two cats, but that’s the way it was. Ultimately, Jake secured a coupled of them in the cage with only minor damage to himself.

I took them home to my barn, listening to the hissing and spitting of what I hope will be a couple of nice kitties as soon as I can convince them I’m not a bad guy — and the guy there to serve up their food each day. They will have me trained soon! Maybe we can work out an arrangement where they bring me a mouse in exchange for a bowl of nice kitty food? For now, though, it’s still hissing and spitting.

Well, I have to go now — back to the horse-apple container project and then cleaning up on my knife shop. That has to be done in the near future. It gets so bad, then I just have to take a day and clean house so that I can start all over again.

I saw some real nice catches of both catfish and crappie this week, so don’t put your fishing poles up too well. These nice days provide some good fishing opportunities.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

