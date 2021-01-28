Shadow: Winter is difficult for wildlife, so lend a helping hand where you can

As we look out our windows this morning, it’s obvious that’s it going to be one of those dreary winter days in central Illinois.
That being the case, we can stay inside where it’s warm and comfortable. But consider the wildlife that must exist outside on a day like this.
At my place this morning, the rain and sleet combination is sticking to the grass and trees, making access to any kind of ground feed mostly inaccessible. Animals feed from many differing sources, but many of them need access to the nutrients that are on or below the ground for their source of nourishment.
The birds come to mind first, since Rosalie and I have an abundance of them that congregate around our little ranch. We have a small orchard with trees of many sorts, including apples, peaches, pears, plums and millions of “whirly things” from the maple trees.
Many times the ground will be covered with various birds feasting on the seeds from these fruit trees. These trees provide food sources for the birds all winter long as long as they are accessible.
However, when ice covers the ground the food is no longer available. Although we feed them most all the time, it’s doubly important to feed during these adverse conditions.
Most all of the wildlife have ways of coping with these conditions on some level, but it’s not an easy life. We can make those conditions a bit easier for these creatures. Leaving taller grass on the waterways and along the fencerows will provide shelter and some food sources for many species. The rabbits and other ground living animals need shelter from the adverse conditions, and if we remove the entire habitat, we will essentially remove the animals.
Remember when we had pheasants and quail populations in east central Illinois? We removed the fencerows, mow the grass regularly, and now we haven’t seen them in any great quantity for years.
For the rabbits and small ground animals, I leave some brush piles along the creek and edges of the woods. They are out of the way and provide much needed cover. Also, leaving some taller grass and weeds will help provide food sources up above the snow and ice levels.
I know you think this is ugly or will create areas that are inaccessible with saplings and unwanted growth. That doesn’t have to happen. Leave a strip in one spot and mow another spot, and then switch it the following year. In that way you maintain the long term appearance and still aid the wildlife.
The predators such as coyotes also have a problem with finding food sources, and you can use this to your advantage. As their prey sources become scarce, they will have to feed more during the day to find a satisfactory amount. That makes them more accessible to be able to provide some population control where it’s needed.
We don’t want to kill out all the coyotes, just control the population. As they have to travel more, you will find them trotting along the downwind side of the fencerows attempting to smell a tasty morsel.
The deer are all herded up now and if you see one, you’ll probably see several in large family groups. These are usually does, yearlings and fawns. Sometimes you’ll find a bachelor group of several bucks traveling together. The deer also find it harder to find the grasses and ground source foods, but they tend to snip off all the new-growth twigs from last seasons growth. They will eat many different plants when the food gets scarce. This is natures’ way of making them survivors.
The squirrels tend to find holes in logs and trees in this severe weather, and the cold and ice kills out the lice that exist in the tree nests made of leaves.
There are many other forms of wildlife out there that can profit from us providing a little help hand. Please lend a hand to wildlife.