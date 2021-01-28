Shadow: Winter is difficult for wildlife, so lend a helping hand where you can

The predators such as coyotes also have a problem with finding food sources, and you can use this to your advantage. As their prey sources become scarce, they will have to feed more during the day to find a satisfactory amount. That makes them more accessible to be able to provide some population control where it’s needed.

We don’t want to kill out all the coyotes, just control the population. As they have to travel more, you will find them trotting along the downwind side of the fencerows attempting to smell a tasty morsel.

The deer are all herded up now and if you see one, you’ll probably see several in large family groups. These are usually does, yearlings and fawns. Sometimes you’ll find a bachelor group of several bucks traveling together. The deer also find it harder to find the grasses and ground source foods, but they tend to snip off all the new-growth twigs from last seasons growth. They will eat many different plants when the food gets scarce. This is natures’ way of making them survivors.

The squirrels tend to find holes in logs and trees in this severe weather, and the cold and ice kills out the lice that exist in the tree nests made of leaves.