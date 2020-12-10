Shadow: Women making up a larger portion of the hunting populace

If you watch any of the outdoor TV channels showing the hunting of whitetail deer, elk, moose, wild boar, and many other species, you already know the impact women are having on the hunting industry.

That impact has been tremendous and positive, both economically and for the family unit.

I easily remember, during my early fishing career, a female would show up to participate in one of the larger tournaments with mixed receptions. Most of the guys didn’t mind fishing with a female for an eight-hour tournament, but some of them were very afraid of the results if their wives found out. I remember one event where a guy drew a woman for a partner and immediately stood and indicated to the official that he could not fish with her. The official said it was either that or lose his entry. The angler said, "That’s cheaper than a divorce,” and withdrew from the event.