Shadow: Women making up a larger portion of the hunting populace

If you watch any of the outdoor TV channels showing the hunting of whitetail deer, elk, moose, wild boar, and many other species, you already know the impact women are having on the hunting industry.
That impact has been tremendous and positive, both economically and for the family unit.
I easily remember, during my early fishing career, a female would show up to participate in one of the larger tournaments with mixed receptions. Most of the guys didn’t mind fishing with a female for an eight-hour tournament, but some of them were very afraid of the results if their wives found out. I remember one event where a guy drew a woman for a partner and immediately stood and indicated to the official that he could not fish with her. The official said it was either that or lose his entry. The angler said, "That’s cheaper than a divorce,” and withdrew from the event.
Thank heavens those days are gone forever and women now make up a large portion of the population of many outdoor events. I found that when I was teaching fishing classes at the community college, the women were the best students and learned better and faster than their male counterparts. They would listen, ask questions if they didn’t understand, and had an “easier touch and feel” with finesse fishing. The guys would be hesitant to ask questions or think they already knew it all.
The hunting industry has evolved dramatically in the last few years to include products for women, especially in the archery world. Compound bows made a big difference in the ease of pulling and holding the bow string on a bow capable of hunting use. The advent and approval of crossbows made an even larger influx of hunters in the fields — they allowed hunters of all strength levels to participate.
Similar to the archery industry, the firearm manufacturers are also adapting. Those old rifles simply weren’t made to fit smaller people. Stocks were refashioned and adjustable stock lengths and combs became commonplace. The barrels were fluted, reducing weights, and calibers were rethought for many models. Where permitted, suppressors and muzzle breaks added to the recoil comfort. We now see some of the female participants using handguns very efficiently, although this seems to be a smaller portion.
The clothing industry got on the bandwagon quickly and this may actually be the largest dollar volume change brought about by the influx of female hunters. Quickly the television shows and large retail providers found a lucrative market for those new hunters and anglers.
Women soon found the new fashions not only much prettier than the men's versions, but also much warmer. Even the jewelry manufacturers have gotten in on the market with all manner of outdoors-themed earrings and jewelry.
All of the above changes and improvements in our outdoor sports world are good for the economy on many levels. It’s astounding what positive effects the entire hunting, fishing and outdoor sports markets brings into the economy.
Hunting as a family promotes much improved harmony, and the shared successes are found in the meats enjoyed on the winter nights, as well as improved bonding among all the ages and members involved. Promote the outdoor sports to all your friends, relatives, and neighbors. It’s a win-win solution to social distancing while building bonds among families and friends.
1 Fall around Lake Decatur 48 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 1 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 2 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 3 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 4 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 5 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 6 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 7 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 8 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 9 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 10 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 11 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 12 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 13 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 14 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 15 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 16 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 17 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 18 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 19 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 20 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 21 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 22 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 23 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 24 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 25 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 26 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 27 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 28 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 29 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 30 10.23.20.JPEG
Fall around Lake Decatur 31 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 32 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 33 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 34 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 35 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 36 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 37 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 38 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 39 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 40 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 41 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 42 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 43 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 44 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 45 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 46 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 47 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 49 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 50 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 51 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 52 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 53 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 54 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 55 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 56 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 57 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 58 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 59 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 60 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 61 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 62 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 63 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 64 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 65 10.23.20.JPG
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!