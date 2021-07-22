Shadow: Muddy water and muddy fields, it could be worse

Thinking back my old grandpa and my father, they were not highly educated men but the older I get, the smarter they became.

Point being, I was lamenting on the woes of our recent incessant rains when I remembered them saying that even if the rain was excessive. it was better than drought.

Following that recollection, I saw an agricultural weather and crop forecast for a portion of the western U.S. and realized just how good we’ve got it compared to those folks.

With their crops withering in the fields, there’s a possibility of a complete crop failure for many. The ponds that we’ve got on some fields and drowned out crops behind terraces are minor compared to those problems.

I still haven’t got the big tree cut down behind my house and I’m blaming that on the rain instead of my riding my horse too much. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it! It will happen eventually!

Now I’ve got another unrelated yard project to get cleaned up. Someone lost control of their auto last night and plowed furrows in the sod in my front yard. This is especially scary since they had to slide sideways down the highway and down the steep embankment to get there. That had to be a chilling ride. Then they spun their wheels and went across the yard at yet another angle to escape. I looked around for some discarded underwear since I figured the ride would have resulted in some soiling of the same. Didn’t find any so they must be very tough or are still wearing them! Oh well, just another project for the bucket list.

Convincing myself it was too wet to fix the ruts in the yard and other projects, Rosie (my horse) and I went to Wolf Creek State Park just after sunup to ride the trails and watch the morning arrive. Just a few months ago she was just “green broke” and a bit of a “pill” to ride but now she’s a joy to sit upon, watching the deer and other wildlife as they also partake of the bounties of nature.

We had one nice whitetail doe that was super inquisitive and wanted to check out just what that horse actually was. I suspect she had a fawn stashed real close-by and didn’t want to leave it. We saw many varieties of birds at Wolf Creek and Rosalie said she had two humming birds at our home feeders while I was gone. We don’t seem to get these little guys in large numbers, so it’s always neat to see a pair rather than just singles.

Also, the ground hogs seem to be out in great numbers this past week. I saw five just between Charleston and my house one morning.

I noticed the plums and the blackberries are turning colors as they prepare for their edible stages. The early pears are getting a nice color but the late season pears will be hard for many weeks yet. They don’t ripen until removed from the tree or until after the first frost. I hope that’s a long way off yet as I still have too much to get done before that arrives. I had to make props to hold up some limbs on the peach trees, hopefully these will keep the abundant peach load from breaking the branches off or splitting the tree trunk.

I had intentions of fishing a couple of farm ponds this week but it didn’t happen. Each time I thought it was getting dry enough to traverse the ground to the pond bank, it would rain again. That’s alright, the bass will just be bigger when time and the weather permits. I saw pics of some fine crappie catches this week from various local lakes.

Jack Osborn (aka Catfish Jack) has caught so many catfish that it’s awesome. I think he puts them back and catches’ the same ones again. He probably has them named and just says; that’s ole Ethel or “Big George”. Never-the-less, it’s quite an accomplishment to catch that many of the whiskered critters and some catfish nuggets would go pretty good.

That’s about all that’s going on during the monsoon season on the Shadow ranch. We’re trying to be thankful for what we have and what we are allowed to do instead of complaining about our woes. Compared to those in other countries and those living in other times, we are very fortunate.

