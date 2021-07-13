 Skip to main content
Sullivan Blue Dolphins swimming club holds I 'Can' Swim challenge for local food banks

New pools are rarity in the twin cities as the coronavirus has almost shut down construction of new family pools.

SULLIVAN — The Sullivan Blue Dolphins (SBD) youth swim team recently participated in a I "Can" Swim challenge and collected 6,891 cans of food for local community food banks. 

Blue Dolphins head coach Jason Drury set a challenge for the team to collect 3,000 cans of food. Swimmers then collected pledges for cans per laps that they could swim in a 20 minutes period. The group had a week to hit the goal of 3,000 cans. 

Sullivan Blue Dolphins

The Sullivan Blue Dolphins swim team collected 6,891 cans in a recent can challenge drive. 

The team surpassed their previous record for number of cans — 4,018 cans in 2019 — and collected 6,891 cans through a lot of swimming and support of family and friends.

The Blue Dolphins have 100 swimmers on the roster, ranging in ages from 5 to 17, from beginning level swimmers to championship level swimmers.

