Sullivan Blue Dolphins swimming club holds I 'Can' Swim challenge for local food banks

New pools are rarity in the twin cities as the coronavirus has almost shut down construction of new family pools.
David Proeber
SULLIVAN —
The Sullivan Blue Dolphins (SBD) youth swim team recently participated in a I "Can" Swim challenge and collected 6,891 cans of food for local community food banks. Blue Dolphins head coach Jason Drury set a challenge for the team to collect 3,000 cans of food. Swimmers then collected pledges for cans per laps that they could swim in a 20 minutes period. The group had a week to hit the goal of 3,000 cans.
The Sullivan Blue Dolphins swim team collected 6,891 cans in a recent can challenge drive.
SUMBITTED PHOTO
The team surpassed their previous record for number of cans — 4,018 cans in 2019 — and collected 6,891 cans through a lot of swimming and support of family and friends.
The Blue Dolphins have 100 swimmers on the roster, ranging in ages from 5 to 17, from beginning level swimmers to championship level swimmers.
PHOTOS: Swim instructions at Decatur Family YMCA
Swim basics at ymca 20 032421.JPG
Seven-year-old Ruben Schroyer learns some basics on Wednesday during beginning swim lessons at the Decatur Family YMCA. The class works on the first steps of water safety and basic skills. The next class starts on April 19th with registration starting on April 5th. Visit www.decaturymca.org to find out more about the beginning class for 6 months to 12 years old.
www.decaturymca.org to find out more about the beginning class for 6 months to 12 years old.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Swim basics at ymca 19 032421.JPG
Six-year-old Trey Moyer shows off his swimming skill during the YMCA class.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Swim basics at ymca 18 032421.JPG
Swim instructor David Miller teaches four-year-old Finn Melby during beginning swim lessons at the Decatur Family YMCA. Miller and the other instructor, Kattina Williams, work on the first steps of water safety and basic skills. The next class starts on April 19 with registration starting on April 5.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Swim basics at ymca 17 032421.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Swim basics at ymca 16 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 15 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 14 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 13 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 12 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 11 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 10 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 9 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 8 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 7 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 6 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 5 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 4 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 3 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 2 032421.JPG
Swim basics at ymca 1 032421.JPG
