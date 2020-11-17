Remembering Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois University strength coach, dead at 30

Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois University's director of football performance, died over the weekend. A look at those sharing memories about him.
'A vibrant member of our athletic staff'
Came from Northwestern
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald statement
Started as intern
Statement from EIU head coach Adam Cushing
Our hearts are heavy for our @EIUPantherFB and @NUFBFamily families after hearing about the loss of Coach Joe Orozco,@eiufbstrength. Thank you for all you did to support your players and Uplifting Athletes. RIP Coach! https://t.co/FGRTjJ1waW pic.twitter.com/D5dP2lRjYv— Uplifting Athletes (@UpliftingAth) November 16, 2020
The world lost a bright light today in Joe Orozco. My deepest condolences to his family and the coaches and players of the Northwestern and EIU football programs. Our North Central football family is devastated. A truly amazing human being gone way too soon.— Jeff Thorne (@cardhcjt) November 16, 2020
RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/U7m196j1SV
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Joe Orozco (‘08) who passed away— Andrew Athletics (@vjabolts) November 16, 2020
He was a 2 sport athlete for @VJA_FOOTBALL & @BoltsTrack
He was the Director Of Football Performance at Eastern Illinois & served as an ASST Football Performance Coach at Northwestern
RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/9HJkkumZJo
Our deepest condolences to the Orozco family, and to the coaches and players of the EIU football program. RIP Joe. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiICsw8epS— NCC Football (@football_ncc) November 16, 2020
The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people's lives he touched...https://t.co/LZNLO9fP2J pic.twitter.com/C8gJK6HQZ9— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2020
