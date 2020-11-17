 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remembering Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois University strength coach, dead at 30
0 comments
top story

Remembering Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois University strength coach, dead at 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois University's director of football performance, died over the weekend. A look at those sharing memories about him. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Eastern Illinois assistant football coach Joe Orozco dead at 30
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News