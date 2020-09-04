Seventh heaven: Furious stage kick-starts Tour de France

Among them: Tadej Pogacar, a Slovenian rider who'd been third overall at the stage-start but who has now dropped back to 16th, one minute and 28 seconds behind Yates. Also caught out by the winds and pace that prevented them from making up the lost ground were Australian rider Richie Porte, fifth at the Tour of 2016, and Spanish rider Mikel Landa, a top-10 finisher at the last three Tours.

To ride back into contention, they may be tempted to try something on the Pyrenees' climbs. But since neither of the stages on Saturday and Sunday finish with steep uphills, top contenders such as Bernal and his principal rival Primoz Roglic are more likely to save their energies as much as possible for tougher challenges in the second and third weeks.

“We know the climax is going to be the last week," said Marc Madiot, general manager of the French team Groupama-FDJ.

He said the coronavirus pandemic is part of the reason that this Tour so far hasn’t matched last year’s edition for excitement.

“To those who are watching the Tour de France and think it’s a show, I say that first and foremost that it’s a sporting event and in a sports events there are highs and lows. If they want spectacle, they can watch a TV reality show and perhaps be less disappointed,” he said.

“This is an exceptional year. We had an extremely long lockdown, where people were confined at home. We resumed training and rejigged training and competition schedules,” he added. “The riders came here with some 10 days of competition under their belts, which is three times less than normal. Usually, we get to the Tour de France with 35 to 40 days of racing.”

