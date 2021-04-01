Simmons back close to home at Eastern Illinois University

Marty Simmons just can't stay too far from where he grew up in Lawrenceville.

Eastern Illinois University athletic director Tom Michael announced on Wednesday that Simmons has been hired to coach the men's basketball team. There will be an introductory press conference at Lantz Arena on Thursday.

Simmons helped Lawrenceville High School go 34-0 in back-to-back seasons to win Class A state championships in 1982 and '83 and was named Mr. Basketball of Illinois as a senior. It was in high school where he earned the nickname "Mule."

After high school, he played two seasons at Indiana University — about 85 miles from home. Following Simmons' sophomore year, he transferred to the University of Evansville, also in Indiana and even closer at around 65 miles. Charleston is about 75 miles from Lawrenceville.