Sullivan Blue Dolphins compete in a two time trial meets during September

MATTOON — The Sullivan Dolphins took part in a two time trial meets this September.
The first meet was at Effingham’s Workman’s Sports and Wellness Complex on Sept. 19, and the second meet was at Mattoon’s YMCA on Sept. 27.
The results are as follows:
Effingham:
Girls: 8 and under:1st place Addie Hendry; 2nd place a tie, Savanah Fayhee and Kara Chambers; 3rd Place Zoey Crothers. 9-10: 1st place Joanna Rickelman; 2nd place Lana Cremeens; 3rd place Piper Conlin. 11-12: 1st place Emily Crosier; 2nd place Emerson Risley; 3rd place Cadence Schmohe. 13-14: 1st place Libby Henry; 2nd place Zoe Conlin; 3rd place Kylie Voyles. Open: 1st place Juls Harden; (HHSC) 2nd place Madalyn Booker; 3rd place Gabrielle Spain.
Boys: 8 & under: 1st place Eli Crosier; 2nd place Tyler Blickensderfer; 3rd place Mack Pogue. 9-10: 1st place Logan Booker; 2nd place Asher Hendry; 3rd place Charles Guyot. 11-12: 1st Place Johnathan Iacobazzi; 2nd place Josh Cremeens; 3rd place Jaden Miller. 13-14: 1st place Isaac Chambers; 2nd place Patrick Ciorna; (HHSC) 3rd place Mason Booker. Open 1st place Ethan Schmohe; 2nd Alex Bandy, (HHSC) 3rd place Matthew Wesselman.
Mattoon’s YMCA:
Girls: Girls: 8 and under: 1st place Hope Connor; 2nd place Adalyn Melvin; 3rd place Savannah Fayhee. 9-10 Girls: 1st place Lana Cremeens; 2nd place Tenley Stollard. 11-12: 1st place Emily Crosier; 2nd place Alivia Melvin; 3rd place Cadence Schmohe. 13-14: 1st place Libby Henry; 2nd place Kylie Voyles; 3rd place Addison Brush. Open Girls: 1st place Gabrielle Spain; 2nd place Madalyn Booker; 3rd Mackenzie Erixon.
Boys: 8 and under: 1st place Eli Crosier; 2nd place Tyler Blickensderfer; 3rd place Levi Yoder. 9-10: 1st place Logan Booker; 2nd place Alex Fultz; 3rd place Rowdy Fayhee. 11-12: 1st place Johnathan Iacobazzi; 2nd place Liam Donovan; 3rd place Josh Cremeens. 13-14: 1st place Mason Booker; 2nd place Kaiden Smith. Open: 1st place Ethan Schmohe; 2nd place Matthew Wesselman; 3rd place Nolan O'Neal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!