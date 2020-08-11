You are the owner of this article.
Sullivan Blue Dolphins earn USA Swimming Safe Sport Program award
Sullivan Blue Dolphins earn USA Swimming Safe Sport Program award

SULLIVAN — The Sullivan Blue Dolphins Board has been working behind the scenes to get recognized by USA Swimming as a Safe Sport Program. There are over 3,100 USA sanctioned teams and as of February this year, only 138 had met the Safe Sport qualifications.

USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program is a comprehensive abuse prevention program consisting of a multi-layered approach to keep kids safe, including: required policies and best practice guidelines; mandatory screening, criminal background checks and employment screening; training and education; monitoring, supervision and mandatory reporting.

Tryouts for the team will be conducted at the Sullivan Civic Center Saturday at 9 a.m.

