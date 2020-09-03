Sullvan Blue Dolphins celebrated 2019-20 accomplishments

SULLIVAN -- Sullivan Blue Dolphins celebrated their 2019-2020 swimmers’ accomplishments. Previously the Sullivan Blue Dolphins Board and coaches would host a banquet for the athletes and family, but this year athletes were recognized over the course of a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed some parents to see awards being given without violating social distancing standards.
Dedicated Award recipients by age division: Mack Pogue (6 & under), Addalyn Hendry (8 & under), Tenley Stollard (10 & under), Mason Booker (11-12), Libby Henry and Isaac Chambers (13-14).
Newcomer awards were presented to Kara Chambers and Grant Martin.
Sportsmanship awards were presented to Kylie Voyles and David Eaton.
100 second time drop swimmers recognized were Max Kersten, Josh Cremeens, Libby Henry, Miles Kersten, Mason Booker, Kylie Voyles, Addie Hendry, Kaiden Smith, Cadence Schmohe, Zoe Conlin, Ellie Lehman, Addison Brush, Deanna Clark, Aidan Melvin, and Kennedy Fultz.
Goggle Award recipient was Madalyn Booker.
High Point Award recipients were Alivia Melvin and Ethan Schmohe.
Blue Dolphin of the year per practice group as voted on by their peers: Addie Melvin (Yellow Group), Logan Booker (Bronze Group), Josh Cremeens (Silver Group), Emily Crosier (Gold Group), and Madalyn Booker (Titanium Group).
Blue Dolphin of the year was a tie! Congratulations Matthew Wesselman and Ethan Schmohe!
Following the weeklong celebration, tryouts were held and 26 new athletes were added to the roster. Swim meets are being planned for the fall under strict participation and spectator guidelines.
