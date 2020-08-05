The 2020 Big Ten football schedule is out. 10 things to know about the schedule and the conference’s new safety protocols.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Ten officials dubbed the football schedule released to the public Wednesday morning “Jenga 41.”

The number represents the slate’s 41st iteration. Jenga because, like the classic stacking game, blocks can be moved from the bottom and middle to the top.

Of course, one wrong move, one slip of the finger, and every piece comes crashing down.

“This epitomizes ‘fluid situation,’ ” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the Chicago Tribune. “Just because we release a schedule doesn’t mean we are going to play.”

Warren, who also spoke to Yahoo Sports and The Athletic in advance of the schedule release, is under no illusions that all 70 Big Ten games will go off as scheduled.

“It won’t be a straight line,” he said.

Here are 10 things to know about the 10-game schedule and new Big Ten safety protocols, also released Wednesday.

