The Chicago Cubs decline pitcher Jon Lester’s $25 million option but haven’t closed the door on a reunion

The Chicago Cubs officially declined the $25 million option of left-handed pitcher Jon Lester but haven’t closed the door on re-signing the veteran free agent.

Lester, 36, and President Theo Epstein plan to meet later this winter about a possible reunion.

Lester, who led the Cubs to five playoff appearances, three National League Central titles and the 2016 World Series title after signing a six-year, $155 million contract in December of 2014, will receive a $10 million buyout.

“He’s made a huge impact on Chicago Cubs baseball, and it remains to be seen what the future holds,” Epstein said on Oct. 5 in his end of season conference call.

Lester, who is free to negotiate with any team starting Sunday night, has expressed a desire to remain with the Cubs and needs seven more victories to reach the 200-win mark for his career,

Other financial decisions the Cubs face at Sunday’s deadline are whether to pick up the $16.5 million option on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and a $3.5 million option on infielder Daniel Descalso. The Cubs seem likely to pick up the option on Rizzo, 31, who has hit 228 home runs and has an .866 OPS during his 8 \u00bd seasons with the Cubs. Descalso, meanwhile, is likely to receive a $1 million buyout.