The IHSA can keep alive the spirit of a 'state title.' Here's how.

There is also a sentiment that goes like this: In late July, it didn't look like there would be any high school sports. Then at the 11th hour, the IHSA got approval from the governor's office -- provided the IDPH signed on (which it did, later). The IHSA modified its sports calendar, allowing sports to have shorter regular seasons.

Trying to have a state tournament on top of that is like asking for an extra side of gravy for a plate of biscuits already slathered.

Besides, busing kids back and forth doesn't help mitigate the spread of the disease, especially when virus-tracking data shows counties that encompass major transportation corridors are seeing increases.

So far, Region 4 (the area fanning out from metro East St. Louis) and Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) are still allowing interscholastic sports even with both regions under mitigation protocols. But that could change if conditions don't improve over the remainder of this week and the next.

If the governor were to impose the stricter Phase 3 rules for any region, it would effectively make any discussion about a state championship moot.