The JG-TC's No. 4 story of 2020: Sports locally and nationally hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

MATTOON — In times of strife, sports have given the country a place to heal and show resolve.

But COVID-19 was a different kind of enemy — the only way to defeat is was not to congregate. That made it the most difficult year in sports since World War II.

When the NBA abruptly postponed its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, it signaled that life would be changing drastically.

What followed was unprecedented. The Major League Baseball and NHL seasons were postponed, as were the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Two of the biggest events for local basketball fans — the events that make up March Madness, the IHSA State Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Tournament — were canceled.