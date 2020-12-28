The JG-TC's No. 4 story of 2020: Sports locally and nationally hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

MATTOON — In times of strife, sports have given the country a place to heal and show resolve.
But COVID-19 was a different kind of enemy — the only way to defeat is was not to congregate. That made it the most difficult year in sports since World War II.
When the NBA abruptly postponed its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, it signaled that life would be changing drastically.
What followed was unprecedented. The Major League Baseball and NHL seasons were postponed, as were the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Two of the biggest events for local basketball fans — the events that make up March Madness, the IHSA State Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Tournament — were canceled.
Soon after, the entire spring seasons for high school and college sports were wiped out. There wasn't a single sporting event in the U.S. that has been the same since the coronavirus hit — they've all either been canceled, held with no fans, or held with significant safety restrictions.
Over the summer, there were successes — the NBA and NHL completed their seasons in bubbles, and MLB, despite some flare-ups, managed to have an abbreviated season and a full postseason.
While college football returned in the fall — to mixed results, with multiple games being canceled and key players missing games because of positive COVID-19 tests — high school and small college football weren't played in Illinois in 2021. They were rescheduled for spring 2021.
Some no-contact high school sports were played in the fall, and there was hope high school basketball could play, too. But while NCAA Division I basketball programs have taken the court — like football, several games have already been canceled — high school and small college basketball in Illinois have been sidelined since the state's COVID numbers skyrocketed in the late fall.