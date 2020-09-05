Today the Cubs want a Wrigley Field betting parlor, but 100 years ago the team orchestrated a gambling raid that resulted in 47 arrests in its bleachers

“First time (at a ballgame) this year, and I only saw one inning,” the man said, seeking mercy. “Sergeant, have you got a wife?”

The sergeant conferred with his boss and others, then let him go. But the Tribune named the man in its story, so it still may not have had a happy ending.

1920s Chicago police officer

It wasn’t clear in the reporting if it was the same person, but the paper said an arrestee feared his wife would divorce him if she discovered what happened to him.

“Six bits says she’ll find out,” someone responded.

Four men expressed fear they would lose their night-shift jobs because each lacked the requisite $25 cash bond to get out of jail in time for work.

A well-heeled man who had been jailed with them (and complained “a nice looking scout” holding his stake on a good-sized wager escaped police custody) peeled off $100 on behalf of the four to cut them loose in time to work despite saying they had never met before.

“I have some faith in human nature,” their benefactor said. “I’m betting they show up in court.”

Cracked a cop: “Can’t cure you of gambling, can we? Even in jail, you gamble.”