Turnovers cost Eastern Illinois women in loss at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team, vexed by Belmont's zone defense, fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 63-49 loss on Thursday.

Abby Wahl led the Panthers (6-8, 4-5 OVC) with 14 points and seven rebounds. But the Bruins' zone defense immediately caused issues for the Panthers, who had six of their 22 turnovers in the first quarter and fell behind 16-9.

Three-pointers were an issue for the Panthers' defense. The Bruins (5-3, 2-1 OVC) took a total of 16 three-pointers in the first half, but the Panthers countered with a barrage of inside points by Wahl to stay close. Neither team shot well in the first half — 42 percent for EIU and 41 percent for Belmont — but EIU cut Belmont's lead to 4 at half, 31-27.

The third quarter has been tough for EIU all season, and this game was no different. Turnovers again haunted the Panthers in the third quarter —four early Panthers turnovers forced a timeout to readjust and calm the team down. Eight turnovers for the Panthers gave Belmont a 46-35 lead going into the final quarter.

The Panthers started to turn it around on offense in the fourth, but the Bruins outlasted the Panthers.