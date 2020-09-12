Watch now: 5 Bears storylines for the 2020 season, including COVID-19 questions, the quarterback quandary and Ryan Pace’s pivotal year 🏈

The Chicago Bears approach the 2020 season with myriad unknowns as the NFL attempts to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in a season filled with uncertainty, the Bears’ goal is clear -- to brush off last season’s mediocre 8-8 finish, return to the postseason and earn their first playoff victory in a decade.
Here are five storylines to watch as they make that push.
1. COVID-19 questions
Bears coach Matt Nagy dubbed the 2020 NFL season “the year of the contingency plan” as they try to prepare for issues that may arise because of COVID-19.
The Bears made painstaking efforts to make sure their facility is safe for players and staff during the pandemic. They rearranged their meeting, locker and weight rooms to allow for socially-distanced activities. They instituted new testing, contact tracing and sanitization protocols. And they educated players and staff about mask-wearing and responsible activities.
But even with all of those precautions, they know a COVID-19 outbreak still is a possibility, especially as they begin to travel to play a contact sport against other teams.
And so, the Bears are preparing for the possibility that their players, coaching staff and schedule could change at a moment’s notice.
“If you go into the season as a leader and you kind of prep for this stuff, then it doesn’t catch you off guard,” Nagy said. “You have to have what ifs and backups really in everything you do, whether it’s positions, or whether it’s scenarios of what could happen. When you get to the season, you could get into this situation with players that all the sudden you don’t have going into a Saturday or Sunday game.”
In this season unlike any other, adaptability never has been more important. The most successful teams will have that -- and probably some luck -- on their sides.
2. The quarterback quandary
The biggest question outside of coronavirus concerns is whether the Bears will receive reliable quarterback play from Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles.
After the Bears traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Foles in March, Nagy and his coaching staff entered training camp intent on setting up a fair competition to pick their starter, and Trubisky emerged as the winner.
It was a bit of a coup for a player who had to shake off the lack of faith demonstrated by his team’s offseason actions. That included trading for Foles and declining Trubisky’s fifth-year option for 2021 after he completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 83.0 passer rating last season. Now Trubisky, the 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick, has the future of his career in his hands as the Bears' Week 1 starter.
If Trubisky can’t get it done, the Bears can turn to Foles, the eight-year NFL veteran who has a Super Bowl MVP to his name but not a season with 16 starts. In 2019, he suffered a broken collarbone in his Jaguars debut and then lost his job to rookie Gardner Minshew, ending his one-year tenure in Jacksonville with four losses -- and no victories -- to his name.
Now at least Trubisky will get the chance to put together a bounce-back year -- if not both of them. Nagy acknowledged before camp opened that the Bears might need to count on both to get the job done this season.
“When you name that starter, you obviously want that starter in a perfect world to be able to go win a Super Bowl,” Nagy said. “But there are so many different things that can happen, especially this season. So we understand that. So at the forefront of us being open and honest with them is we explain that, hey, if you’re a real professional in this thing, both as a player and for us as coaches, you better be prepared for every situation.
“How do you prepare mentally? That’s a big part of this. You can take two guys, and say Player A is the starter and Player B is the backup. How does that go going into Week 1? If I’m Player B, what’s my mind like going into that? Because I’m one play away.”
3. Return of the Mack (and the elite Bears defense)?
Khalil Mack was quick to admit he didn’t meet the expectations he had for himself in 2019.
The Bears outside linebacker, who has 61\u00bd career sacks since 2014, had only 8\u00bd sacks in 2019. It was his first time in single digits since his rookie year.
When he was asked in August if he was injured last season, he attributed the dip in production to “a lot of factors.” Among them certainly were injuries to other key Bears players, such as defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, the inability of fellow pass rusher Leonard Floyd to produce and operating in his first season under defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.
“I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t good enough at all,” Mack said. “Understanding that there are different intangibles that came with it, I don’t make any excuses. I just rise to the occasion and I am getting ready for this one. It’s going to be a fun one, man, I can’t wait.”
The Bears defense has reason for optimism behind a hungry group of players.
Beyond Mack challenging himself, Hicks and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan are eager to come back after elbow injuries limited them in 2019. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith is looking for a bigger year after an up-and-down second season. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn arrives on a five-year, $70 million contract to help boost the pass rush opposite Mack, though a personal issue and an injury slowed his preseason. And Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson look to get the takeaway machine running again after the Bears’ interceptions total dropped from 27 in 2018 to 10 in 2019.
The group brings one word to the mind of new safety Tashaun Gipson.
“Elite,” Gipson said. “Obviously you see the names on the paper, you see the statistics behind each individual guy and things like that, but being able to see these guys up close and personal and just seeing behind that, it’s crazy. It’s a lot different than I imagined, and I think my perception coming here was already sky-high. … To see how everybody moves and how things work and when the defense is flowing it’s just a beautiful thing.”
4. Time to run
David Montgomery has ditched the flaming-hot beef jerky, Swiss cheese and Krispy Kreme donuts and focused on eating fish, chicken and quinoa. The result is a second-year running back who is 6 pounds lighter, a bit speedier and a whole lot more confident that he can help the Bears boost their stagnant run game.
Montgomery had 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns last year for a Bears rushing attack that finished 27th in the NFL with 91.1 yards per game. The Bears know they need to be better in 2020, and a second-year Montgomery surge -- once he recovers from a groin injury -- is one piece of the puzzle to making that happen.
“I was a lot slower than I know I was capable of moving,” Montgomery said of his rookie season in 2019. “And it affected the game. I kind of let myself get in the way of myself as far as what I ate last year. I didn’t really care. I was a rookie. I was just eating whatever. But now it’s definitely a focal point in my everyday life. It’s being sure I put the right things in my body so it can carry over to field.”
Making better use of Tarik Cohen and wide receiver-turned-running back Cordarrelle Patterson is another factor. And so is new offensive line coach Juan Castillo getting more out of his unit.
“We feel like we left a little bit, as far as the run game,” center Cody Whitehair said. “We weren’t as good as we could be last year. We have really stepped up in that regard and tried to really focus on that and make sure we get it right for this year.”
5. Ryan Pace’s pivotal year?
As general manager Ryan Pace enters his sixth season, he knows this is a critical year for him.
The Bears have made just one playoff appearance and have lost 58% of their games under his watch. Even taking into consideration that Pace needed to rebuild the roster upon taking over, that’s not good enough. Pace knows that, but he said he also looks at every year as pivotal.
“Every year has to be like that,” he told the Tribune earlier this summer. “I don’t take this for granted. I know the pressure and the scrutiny that we’re under and I don’t dodge that. I don’t. I recognize it.
“If you’re in this, you better embrace that and just have confidence in what you do and remain confident in the people you’ve surrounded yourself with. And I do.”
Pace has had important hits and bad misses in the draft and in free agency. But none carries as much weight as the premier draft pick of his tenure -- Mitch Trubisky, who is in a make-or-break season with the organization.
Pace needs the Bears to be in contention for a playoff spot and Trubisky or Nick Foles to be better than serviceable if he is to receive more time in the court of public opinion.
Whether either will happen is another big unknown.
