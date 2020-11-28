Watch now: 5 things to watch as the Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers, including Mitch Trubisky’s ‘big opportunity’ and a long-awaited Davante Adams-Jaylon Johnson matchup

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday night at Lambeau Field in the 201st game between the franchises. The Packers, even with an overtime road loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, can extend their lead in the NFC North to three games with a win. The Bears, meanwhile, are looking to stop a four-game losing streak and stay in the thick of the NFC playoff chase. As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at Sunday night’s game.
Player in the spotlight
If you hadn’t heard, Mitch Trubisky officially is back. Trubisky will be the Bears starting quarterback Sunday night, reclaiming the role after being benched nine weeks ago in Atlanta. So how will he handle the opportunity and this latest chance to get his career back on track?
“I’m excited for this week,” Trubisky said, “and we’ve got a big opportunity.”
Trubisky acknowledged Friday afternoon that he was “caught off guard” when he was yanked in the third quarter against the Falcons in Week 3. “It kind of felt like a blindside,” he said.
The first few weeks in the backup role were awkward and a bit frustrating. But Trubisky eventually gained acceptance, refocused and has been proud of the growth he has made behind the scenes since early October.
Now comes the test of how that growth will translate into game production. And Trubisky isn’t exactly returning to the field in an ideal situation. For starters, the Bears are again reshuffling their offensive line because of injury issues and performance problems. The Bears still have the league’s least productive rushing attack. Trubisky also will have to sync up with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in the first game of their quarterback-playcaller relationship. And on top of that, Trubisky hasn’t exactly solved the Packers defense under coordinator Mike Pettine. Over the last two years, Pettine’s Packers have used a heavy dose of zone coverage, limiting Trubisky to a 76.3 passer rating in four games against the Bears, scoring only five touchdowns on 45 possessions.
Trubisky will have to stay aggressive, even against a Packers defense that will limit his downfield opportunities. The Bears quarterback also will have to remember that his scrambling is a strength. Most of all, Trubisky will have to work quickly through any rust and play within himself in a game that might require the offense to be better than it has been at any point this season in order to pull off an upset.
“What means the most to me is just having an opportunity to come back and be there for my guys when we just need to find a way to win, however that is,” Trubisky said.
The spotlight on Trubisky’s return couldn’t be much brighter. He gets the Sunday night prime-time stage in a rivalry clash with the Bears clawing to keep their playoff hopes alive after a four-game losing streak.
“Having that bye week and just having a chance to relax and get away from it a little bit, it allowed us to come back, readjust our mindset and attack practice and attack this week,” Trubiksy said. “Being a leader on this team, it means a lot to me to have this opportunity to go into battle with my guys this weekend”
Pressing question
Can the Bears slow Aaron Rodgers?
Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano used a heavy dose of self-deprecating humor as he tried to detail the challenges his unit will face when taking on Aaron Rodgers. “I don’t even want to go up there,” he joked at one point. “That’s why I do a lot of praying.”
Rodgers is having a big season, even by his lofty standards. He leads the league with a 115.8 passer rating and has an NFL-best 11 passes of 40 yards or more. He also is second with 29 touchdown passes behind Russell Wilson (30). Rodgers’ 68.2% completion percentage is his best since his 2011 All-Pro season in which he completed 68.3% of his passes.
“(It’s) his football intelligence and his IQ,” Pagano said. “He’s such a bright guy and so cerebral, it’s just too easy. And he just toys with you. He stands back there and he spends all day behind the center and he’s moving guys around to get man/zone tells. He knows what the hell you’re going to be in. He finds the matchup he wants and then he exploits it.
“He’s just masterful at it. He’s Picasso. ... He’s the Michelangelo of quarterback play.”
It has been difficult for opposing defenses to force Rodgers into turning the ball over, especially the last couple of seasons. But Rodgers lost a fumble and threw an interception in the Packers’ 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. He has four interceptions and two lost fumbles this season.
“You might get one opportunity the whole game for a turnover, and when you get those opportunities, you’ve got to be able to make those plays,” Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said. “That’s what we are preaching on the back end. Obviously he’s elite at what he can do. … He’s Aaron Rodgers — he can make every throw. But there are some times where he’s probably more confident than he probably should be in himself and what’s around him. So in those instances, you’ve just got to be able to capitalize.”
Keep an eye on ...
Heading into the draft last spring, Jaylon Johnson emphasized that the one receiver he was most looking forward to defending in the NFL was Davante Adams. Lo and behold, the Bears made Johnson the No. 50 pick, giving him two chances annually to match up with Adams. The first opportunity will come Sunday night at Lambeau Field with Adams having Johnson’s full respect.
“He gives you different tempos, different releases, makes you see different things,” Johnson said. “So you’re always guessing. You just have to be really in-tune to his technique. … It’s very hard to contain a player like that, especially one-on-one. But being a competitor like I am, that’s just a challenge that I’ve always wanted.”
Despite missing two games this season with a strained hamstring, Adams ranks eighth in the league with 68 catches. He’s 10th in receiving yards (847) and second in touchdown catches (five). Over the last five seasons, Adams has 50 touchdown receptions, only two fewer than every Bears wide receiver combined in that span.
Adams is on a five-game streak in which he has had at least seven catches and a touchdown per game. He has topped 100 yards four times in eight games this season.
Adams also has seen on video just how fearless and tenacious Johnson has been as a rookie.
“He’s a fighter,” Adams said. “He’s definitely made some plays on the ball. I’ve definitely noticed that. He’s a guy who looks like a competitor. So it’ll be a good matchup.”
Odds and ends
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor didn’t go too deep into the emotions he felt after the Bears offense failed to score a touchdown in his debut as play caller in the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
“You’re disappointed when you don’t perform well,” he said.
With last week off, Lazor had plenty of time to reflect on what went wrong. He said the Bears staff was “real honest” and spent ample time evaluating whether they are putting players in roles in which they can be successful and whether they need to fix some schemes that have failed.
Now Lazor will find out if that — and a switch back to Mitch Trubisky at quarterback — will help his second turn at calling plays go more smoothly.
In his first interview since taking over those duties, Lazor said he knew it was big news outside Halas Hall when Nagy announced he would be giving up play calling in an effort to revive the offense. But Lazor said he approached the new role as he has the rest of his work since he replaced former offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich in the offseason.
“I just thought that if I walked in every day with the attitude that I’m going to help him be a better head coach by providing leadership and taking whatever roles he wants me to take, that’s what I’ll do,” Lazor said. “I’m committed to it. (Calling plays) is just an extension of that. If he says, ‘Hey, take on this role this week,’ then I’ll do it. I’ll always try to be prepared to do that. Having done the job in different capacities, I think you at least have the perspective of what it takes to be prepared.”
Injury update
Defensive end Akiem Hicks is listed as questionable for the game Sunday night despite missing all four Bears practices this week. Hicks’ availability is obviously worth monitoring. And if he is given the green light, it will be significant to measure just how much of an impact he’ll be able to make.
Left tackle Charles Leno, meanwhile, is also questionable after suffering a toe injury Wednesday and missing the final two practices of the week.
Matt Nagy expects Hicks and Leno to go through pregame workouts in Green Bay on Sunday evening to test themselves. A determination of their playing status is likely to come 90 minutes before kickoff.
Other Bears who are questionable for Sunday include Buster Skrine (ankle), Rashaad Coward (ankle/knee) and Sherrick McManis (hand).
The Bears defense receive some good news Friday when safety Eddie Jackson was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice. Jackson will play Sunday night.
The Packers injury report, meanwhile, lists six players as questionable. Most notable are receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles tendon) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), center Corey Linsley (back) and cornerback Kevin King (Achilles tendon).
