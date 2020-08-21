× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATWOOD — Vanessa Curry found Kenneth "Tug" Wilson's story inspiring.

Curry, a 1980 graduate of Atwood-Hammond, graduated from Illinois State, has worked as a newspaper reporter and is currently a journalism instructor at Tennessee Tech. Though she grew up in Atwood, she'd never heard of Wilson until coming across his name in old book she found at an auction.

Wilson graduated from Atwood in 1914 and rose to fame as an Olympian and was later a force on the international Olympics scene. Thanks to Curry and some friends, including University of Illinois Sports Information Director Kent Brown, he'll be remembered by a historical marker that will be placed in Atwood at the planned location of "Rajah Park," near Magnolia and Illinois streets, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“It would be nice for other students to realize that there are other people that have experienced the greatness of living in a small town but you don’t have to have that small town mentality,” Curry said. “You can go on and do something bigger and better if you wanted to."

Curry, an author who is writing a book about Wilson's history and also has plans for children’s book about Wilson, first discovered Wilson's story in a 1950s spiral book she bought at an auction in Arthur. There were just eight short lines that Wilson wrote in the book about his accomplishments, but it was enough to pique Curry's interest.

Curry ordered a book about the Big Ten Conference off the internet and more of Wilson's story unfolded.

Shooting star

Wilson was born a mile north and about a quarter mile east of Atwood. He was inspired to become an athlete by Jim Thorpe, who won a gold medal for the United States in at the 1912 Olympics. Atwood superintendent Tom Saunders — a prominent Decatur lawyer — told Wilson he could do the same, and instructed him to "run to and from school every day."

Wilson played basketball on the old dirt Atwood court outside the school and also ran track at Atwood, then went on to teach two years at Harshbarger School (a one-room rural school). Wilson then enrolled at Illinois and studied agriculture. Despite never playing football (Atwood didn’t have it at the time), Wilson played the sport as an end and also participated in basketball and track.

Track was Wilson's best sport — he helped Illinois to Big Ten titles in both the conference indoor and outdoor meets. In 1920, Wilson qualified for the Olympic team in the discus and javelin. He qualified in the javelin by placing third and throwing a javelin made from a hickory fence post taken from his family farm.

Wilson competed in the 1920 Summer Olympics held in Antwerp, Belgium, in the discus and placed 10th with a throw of 123-3 1/2 feet, a personal best.

Wilson graduated from Illinois in 1920 and remained at the university as an assistant to the athletic director, George Huff. He went on to coach track and serve as athletic director at Drake, then Northwestern before being named Big Ten commissioner in 1945 until 1961.

While the Big Ten Commissioner Wilson enforced established rules governing financial aid to student-athletes, ensuring that athletes were bona fide students, and promoted racial equality in a time the conference was becoming integrated. Wilson also negotiated the Rose Bowl pact with the Pacific Coast Conference that exists still today where the champions of both conferences play in the annual bowl game.

Wilson served as secretary-treasurer of the NCAA and, from 1953-65, as President of the U.S. Olympic Committee. He died in 1979, in Wilmette, and is buried in Lexington.

Curry said there are many stories of Wilson meeting famous people.

“To me he is like the Forrest Gump of his time because he has so many stories," said Curry. "Every time you turn around he was meeting someone face to face or being at something historic. When he first threw the javelin he almost hit a guy and he found out it was (college football coaching great) Knute Rockne."

Worthy project

As Curry learned more about Wilson, she got in touch with Brown, an Atwood-Hammond classmate, and Marsha Burgener, her cousin and the Atwood-Hammond Public Library director.

"Kent had the U of I connections and Marsha is perfect because she knows so many people and is very resourceful and has all of this information," Curry said.

Brown said he'd heard of Wilson because of his connections with the Big Ten, but that was it. But he was excited to learn more, as was Burgener, and the three formed the Tug Wilson Historic Preservation Committee.

Brown tracked down a granddaughter, Linda Kellough of Evanston. He came up with her name through Ancestry.com and used Facebook to contact Kellough.

“I sent out a message and explained what we were doing and she was all on board with it,” said Brown. “It was a really fun project to work on. I don’t often get to do something for my hometown (Hammond) and high school."

The goal became an Illinois State Historical Society marker, which "recognize sites of national or statewide significance, according to the ISHS web site. Curry contacted the ISHS about the process and cost. The biggest hurdle was: "All the information had to be verified by two different sources."

“We got letters from the Olympic Committee, the Big Ten and Northwestern — everywhere he worked we got letters of support and verification,” said Curry.

They received a donation from the Big Ten that paid for the marker and included extra money that, in addition to donations for paved bricks with Atwood-Hammond graduates' names on them, will be used to make the vacant lot just east of the former Atwood-Hammond High School into a park. In addition to the marker and paved bricks, Rajah Park will include a veteran's memorial and a playground and paved bricks.

"Now that we have some funds to work with we can hand it off to someone else for the next part to develop,” said Curry. “It was just kind of a catalyst to get things rolling."

Curry said Wilson never forgot about his Atwood roots, and she's happy to return the favor.

“I am glad that we could show that we didn’t forget him even though it has been 100 years," Curry said. "I don’t want to forget about him.”

Atwood native Kenneth "Tug" Wilson

