Watch now: How Brad and Tyler Underwood spent time at home together when the sports world was shut down

“It’s something I will never take for granted," Tyler said. "It’s been truly great everyday. Most kids, you go to college and you see a lot less of your family. It’s also been an unbelievable learning tool for me. We have a great staff as well and I try to learn from them everyday too. It’s been awesome just the process the first two years when we weren’t winning as much as we wanted to but we were getting there. To see this all pay off just makes it more special."

Brad and Tyler speak the same language. They both cherish "the process" and everything that goes along with it from the close losses to big wins. They appreciate the journey, having been around enough to see what it takes. Hearing Illinois' name on Selection Sunday — which, as things currently stand, should be a lock in March — will feel better, especially with his dad next to him. Don't count on hearing a complaint from Brad that his son will be just a few feet away for that announcement.