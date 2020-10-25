Will the Bears continue to win ugly for the remainder of 2020? ‘Monday Night Football’ analyst Louis Riddick weighs in: ‘Get used to it. That’s how it’s going to be.’

Nick Foles is going to have to play better. He’s going to have to put the team on his back because that’s what his history with Matt Nagy says he should be able to do given the familiarity they have with each other. That’s what Nick should be able to do. And that should be the expectation.

So if people want to really hone in on one thing, the expectation should be, ‘Hey, Nick, you have to make (Darnell) Mooney better, you have to make A-Rob (Allen Robinson) better, you have to make Anthony Miller better, you have to make (Cordarrelle) Patterson better, you have to make Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham better. You have to make everybody better. And it’s because of your relationship with Matt and your familiarity with this offense. So get it done. It’s that simple.'

When you really dial in on this defense, what do you see? They’re not getting nearly as many takeaways or nearly as many sacks as they did in 2018. But an argument can also be made that they’re every bit as special just in different ways. What have you seen in terms of this group’s identity?

Yeah, man. Again, if we’re just talking first and second down, that front seven has power and speed. So if you want to try to run the ball north and south on them and play the tough guy game, they can beat you with that. There’s no doubt about that.