State's attorney anticipates appeal in Mattoon school shooter sentencing

CHARLESTON — The Coles County state’s attorney anticipates that the man who pleaded guilty to the 2017 Mattoon High School shooting will appeal his recent sentencing to 25 years in prison for violating the terms of his juvenile sentence.

State's Attorney Jesse Danley said on Tuesday that he has not seen Josiah J. Lyons, 19, of Mattoon file an appeal yet but thinks one will be forthcoming. Lyons had pleaded not guilty on Jan. 27 to a charge alleging that he, as a violent offender, failed to register his change of address from Toledo to Mattoon with law enforcement.

In fall 2018, Lyons pled guilty to aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 20, 2017, shooting in the high school cafeteria while he was a student there. Court and police documents have reported that a high school teacher began to subdue Lyons at nearly the same time as Lyons fired the gun and the shot hit and injured another student.

Danley said Lyons' plea agreement in fall 2018 resulted in him being subject to a duel sentencing approach through which he could be sentenced to serve up to 25 years in an adult prison if he committed another crime or violated terms of his juvenile sentence. He said the state's attorney's office was obliged by this agreement to seek the full prison sentence for Lyons' failure to register his address change.

"That was a clear violation," Danley said.

Coles County Circuit Judge Matt Sullivan agreed with the prosecution's recommended sentence during a hearing Friday, Danley said. This hearing was attended by Lyons' defense attorney, Ed Piraino, and by Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Schiavone. Piraino could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

According to court testimony during the original case from Lawrence Jeckel, the psychiatrist who examined Lyons and diagnosed a defiance disorder and other conditions, the teen took a handgun from his father's gun safe and took it to school on the morning of Sept. 20, 2017.

Jeckel testified that Lyons had fought or quarreled with a fellow student, reaching a point that he decided he wanted to shoot her. He said when Lyons couldn't find her, he decided to "go down shooting." Jeckel said Lyons' actions were partly because of "perceived bullying" but he also acted as a bully himself.

The sentencing of Lyons to 25 years in prison occurred as the five year anniversary of the shooting approaches. Danley said the gravity of the shooting and what could have happened has been in the thoughts of him and his staff.

"It creates an absolute weight on our minds for the protection of the community and to make sure justice is done for the community," Danley said of the Mattoon High School shooting. "We were very aware of that (shooting) and I hope it never happens again."

