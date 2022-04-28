📱 Staying connected with us is easier than ever!

Another way to make sure you never miss the latest from us is to connect with us on Facebook to see our latest articles, photos, videos, and more in your news feed.

Here’s how to make sure you see our posts first in your feed:

Visit our Facebook page

Click on “Following” at the top of our page. If you’re on a mobile device you may need to click “...” first.

Select “See First”

You can also choose to get notifications when we post to Facebook through the same directions listed above and selecting “On” if you’re on a desktop or by switching the toggle to the right of “Get Notifications” on a mobile device.

Want to follow us on other social media sites? Check out what we’re active on by clicking the Menu button next time you’re on our website.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0