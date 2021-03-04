Steak n’ Shake ditching table service for self-service kiosks (copy)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steak ‘n Shake, founded in Normal 87 years ago, has long been somewhat of an anomaly, offering a fast food-style menu in a table-service setting. The presence of a drive-thru at most of its locations only added to this mixed message. The chain, which had been flirting with bankruptcy in recent weeks, recognized this disconnect in a letter to shareholders last month.

“Simply put, the operation of dining rooms with table service was a money loser,” wrote Sardar Biglari, chairman of Steak n’ Shake parent Biglari Holdings. “What I had previously assessed as a sustainable competitive advantage proved to be anything but when our labor expenses continued to rise over the last several years.”

The chain will now fully embrace the quick-service model and pivot from full-service and become a self-service restaurant.

“Steak ‘n Shake is in an era of radical transformation,” he said.

Currently, most of the chain’s dining rooms are closed due to the pandemic. But when they reopen, customers won’t place their orders through a server at their table or even at a counter with a cashier. They’ll use an unattended kiosk instead.