MATTOON — An unusually big “bow echo” storm roared its way through Central Illinois Thursday afternoon, ripping down trees and power lines and sparking widespread power outages that hit thousands of family and business customers.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln recorded wind speeds ranging from 60 mph to as high as 80 mph in Coles County, where heavy tree damage was reported.

In Central Illinois, the damage and high winds raked a zone that stretched from Decatur down to Mattoon and Charleston and north towards Bloomington.

“We’re still gathering reports but what we can say is mostly straight line wind damage but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up,” said NWS Meteorologist Mike Albano. “Along the leading edge of those storms it was possible there was a tornado somewhere along the path.”

Albano said this storm front is known as a “bow echo” because of its shape and said what the area just experienced was unusually big.

“It’s quite rare and not too often we get something like this plowing through the entire state of Illinois,” Albano added.

Heavy winds from a severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, June 29 caused multiple semitrucks to roll over on Interstate 57 north of Mattoon and caused power outages throughout Coles County, including closing the courthouse.

Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission Executive Director Kelly Lockhart reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. that the courthouse in Charleston was being closed due to due to a power outage.

Ameren Illinois reported at 2:55 p.m. that more than 1,900 customers in the Mattoon area and more than 4,000 customers in the Charleston area were experiencing power outages.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said Charleston City Hall was hit by an outage for a time, so he had to use a generator to power his office in the lower level of this building on the courthouse square.

"There are a lot of power lines down. There are several trees down and around on buildings," Jim Hilgenberg said of the Charleston and Mattoon areas, noting that the National Weather Service clocked winds blowing at 80 mph near Lerna in southern Coles County. "It was all straight-line wind."

The heavy winds partially blew the roof off a house near Bent Tree Golf Course south of Charleston and downed tree limbs on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, Hilgenberg said.

A bystander on campus reported seeing a tree down near Old Main. Another community member reported that a children's yard trampoline blew into the parking lot of the Lincoln Garden Family Restaurant, 703 W. Lincoln Ave., and was blocked by a trash bin from hitting the building.

Hilgenberg said tree limbs were reported down on multiple houses along west Shelby Avenue in Mattoon but had not caused significant structural damage there.

Also in Mattoon, a downed tree limb blocked the westbound lane of Broadway Avenue in front of the Mattoon Moose Lodge. Downed tree limbs could be seen throughout Peterson Park, but none of them appeared to have landed on structures or play equipment there.

The storm front also brought forth a deluge of rain which ranged from ¾ of an inch to 2 ¼ inches throughout Central Illinois. And while the destructive power of the storm wasn’t welcome, the rainfall certainly was for an area already headed into drought conditions.

“As rainfall amounts go, we did get some pretty beneficial rainfall with this event,” said Albano.

And the deluge brought other fringe benefits, too, washing away some of the choking smoke that has been blanketing the area as wild fires burn out of control in parched Canada.

Albano said smoke continues to linger at higher altitudes and so we’re not in the clear just yet, but the storm had done much to power wash away the fumes clouding the area hundred feet above ground.

“The air quality is much improved,” Albano added.

Friday’s forecast promises more rain with a few storms that could be “strong to severe” but the overall onslaught won’t be anywhere near as bad as Thursday.

“They won’t carry nearly the punch or cover the breadth of area that Thursday’s storm did,” Albano said.