STU ELLIS: Farmer in the middle of train wreck nightmare

You may have seen some old-time movie footage of two railroad trains barreling toward each other with the viewers’ expectations of a calamitous wreck. Farmers know what will result, because they see themselves standing on the track between the locomotives. And they are the point of impact.

As they awake from such a nightmare, nearly every farmer knows it not only could happen to their operational plans, but likely already have experienced the financially painful pinch.

First, the issue was COVID, and while 2020 preparations were underway for spring fieldwork, crop input suppliers called and asked for second and third choices for crop chemicals and fertilizers, because supply chains had broken, chemical ingredients had not been delivered from China, and deliveries of needed products could not be guaranteed.

And since many of those farmers had booked grain for sale to elevators or processors, they were between the two locomotives blowing their whistles at each other, with only the farmer hearing the warning.

Now, new roadblocks to full farm production are coming down the track.

Farmers have learned to live with regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency. (It's not going away, and they have to deal with it, regardless of the pain.) But recently, farmers are learning that when the EPA issues its approval for a crop protection chemical, there is no guarantee that it will stay in place long enough for the product to be ordered and applied to their field.

Along come the federal courts which have demonstrated they supersede the EPA authority and can turn a farmer’s weed control program completely upside down. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, has been the primary target of the courts for years, where glyphosate opponents have taken their complaints for whatever reason. But everyone has that right.

But lately, when the EPA has reviewed glyphosate at the direction of the court, and approved its continued use by farmers, the courts have quickly told the EPA to go back and do it all over and return with a different conclusion. At some point, whether it is a decision by the EPA or the makers of glyphosate, that decision will be, “We’re done, we’re not fighting the battle any further, it is too expensive and time-consuming. You win.” Glyphosate may soon be a big footnote in history.

Farmers will not be surprised if that happens, but will feel like they have been standing at the point of a monumental train wreck. The recurring nightmare.

And it’s happening again.

One of the most frequently reviewed herbicides has been atrazine, which the EPA has analyzed and approved many times over several decades. But after a recent approval, the EPA has been ordered by the White House to look at it again because of concerns expressed by political constituents. No federal lawsuits, just a letter with an important signature.

University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager said he’s concerned about the political nature of the issue, because “That usually does not end well for the product.”

(Imagine the sound of a monumental train wreck.)