STU ELLIS: Look. Up in the sky. It's a ...

The past few days have been filled with the sounds of fireworks, pretty much around the clock. The next few days will be filled with the sounds of crop dusters, pretty much sun up to sunset. It is that time of year for the heat and humidity to bring out the myriads of fungi to consume the corn crop.

Corn is moving into the tassel stage and that marks the recommended start of fungicide application to reduce the damage from tarspot, gray leaf spot, northern corn leaf blight, southern rust, and many other unwelcome visitors to a cornfield. Although high clearance sprayers can deliver the goods, aerial applicators will be the most busy.

As non-farm folks encounter a sprayer on the road, give them a wide berth, and do not be enticed with trying to drive underneath. It might be the last decision you make in life. And if you see a crop duster making a tight turn over a roadway while spraying a field, do not try to engage the airplane nor inhale the fungicide. One is a federal offense, the other could be fatal. There is no decision here.

Both the products being sprayed on fields and the methods of applications are cost intensive. Crop dusters are over $1 million, and many sprayers are half of that, which points to the high cost of growing a crop, and ensuring that it will get to market.

Well beyond the cost of fuel for farm equipment, which has doubled in price, and the cost of fertilizer, which has tripled in price, comes the cost of keeping the crop alive. Letting a fungus take over a crop means there will be nothing to harvest in the fall, and the crop production expenses have been spent for naught.

Tarspot has been the biggest pain for corn growers in the past six years, because it loves wet weather, humidity, and can suddenly appear without warning. When it is discovered, it may be too late to schedule a fungicide application that will control it. The corn plant will be unable to conduct photosynthesis and will quickly die before fall. It will be unable to fill out the kernels on an ear.

It is the same with other fungi, and if a second fungicide application is needed, the cost just doubled, if the application can be made. Farmers who have not booked a crop dusting service for one or two fungicide applications already may be out of luck. And commercial sprayers may be booked as well at this point.

As farmers have watched corn and soybean prices plunge, it makes it harder to accept the cost of crop protection, but it is important to do so. Prices are will higher than they have been in the past decade, and continued investment must be made in the crop because probably half, and maybe more, has already been booked for fall delivery.

With commodity prices going down, and production costs going up, the blood pressure rises.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0