STU ELLIS: Majority does not win when it comes to railroad contract

Thumbs up from 8. Thumbs down from 4. And the minority wins.

The election conducted over the past several weeks by 12 rail unions is not like what U.S. citizens did on Nov. 8, where the candidate with the most votes wins.

In the balloting by an estimated 112,000 rail union members, it only takes one union to reject a contract resulting in a strike by all the unions. Engineers, conductors, railway maintenance workers. All of them.

As a result of four unions rejecting a contract worked out with railroads and a Presidential Emergency Board, the 12 rail unions are prepared for a national railroad strike on Dec. 9. Trains across the United States will stop.

While Decatur motorists, nearly all of whom pass over at least one set of tracks every day will appreciate the pause, nearly everyone would rather have trains operating around the clock. And that certainly is the case with the agricultural community.

With thousands of grain barges clogging the Mississippi River due to low water levels, grain movement must downshift to rail and semitrucks. According to the Association of American Railroads, railroads annually transport 1.5 million carloads of grain, including 340,000 carloads of soybeans, 691,000 carloads of corn and 305,000 carloads of wheat. And hundreds of thousand rail cars full of ethanol, corn oil, soybean oil, and soybean meal are also in constant transit.

Executive Director Mike Steenhoek of the Soy Transportation Coalition says grain movement, that was getting low priority earlier this year, had just gotten back on a regular schedule. “Given the well-documented low water conditions along the inland waterway system, having this big question mark regarding rail service could not come at a worse time. Rail service already has not been the lifeline it normally should be, but the potential for a strike or lockout is clearly causing much agitation in agriculture and the broader economy,” Steenhoek says.

Steenhoek points to the broad impact that the union votes have. Even though a strike may not occur until early in December, companies such as Archer Daniels Midland and Primient have already made decisions about shipping priorities in and out of Decatur before and after the expected Dec. 9 strike date. For example, if the strike lasts any length of time, ethanol produced in Decatur will not get to petroleum blenders and that will have an impact on the price and availability of various gasoline blends at your favorite service station.

The rail strike will impact, not just corn being railed to Mexico, or soybeans being shipped to China, but could practically touch most consumer items in your home. The U.S. economy, inflationary or recessionary, will grind to a slow halt.

The only potential lifesaver could be tossed by a Congressional mandate to continue working and continue negotiating. Neither the railroads, nor the rail unions, want the government to get involved. But such action would likely be the last and most important action Congress would take in its waning session.