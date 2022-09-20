STU ELLIS: Take it while you can get it

Not being an agricultural economist, nor a grain market analyst, but an observer of both, creates some intrigue about the forces that are currently pushing and pulling on the grain market. In this case the focus is on corn.

A few farmers have already been in the field to deliver early corn to elevators and processors where price premiums were offered, even if the corn was at higher moisture than normal marketing levels. However, within the next couple of weeks, most farmers will have started harvesting a weather-reduced crop, but one that has a greater value than many farmers have ever sold.

Currently, U.S. corn is the most expensive in the world. And quite ironically, it is getting even more expensive. That is where ag economists begin stroking their beards and the rest of us are scratching our heads.

The story began a couple years ago when China was buying all the corn it could get. Then the Brazilian crop turned south, and the world sent ships to U.S. grain terminals to get as much corn as possible. That was happening as COVID abated, the motoring public returned to the gas station and filled up with ethanol so they could dine out on a juicy steak. That benefited feed lots full of hungry cattle, as well as ethanol refiners, and corn found increased demand at higher price levels.

Corn planters were expected to be in the field around the clock April and May of last spring, but, alas, Mother Nature had other plans and corn acreage did not reach expectations. So corn users booked what they could at higher price levels and kept upward pressure on the market throughout the summer.

At harvesttime, prices typically plummet as corn becomes available in abundance. That will soon happen, and prices will go down, as expected. Or will they? Ag economists will say that prices respond to supply and demand, and turn to the commodity analysts to ask what is the supply and what is the demand?

Ears (those of the farmers’, not corn) will perk up because they may still have a large part of their crop that is unsold and could be priced at levels higher than normally expected at this time of year. But unusually, corn prices have not been declining, in the face of conventional wisdom.

Pushing and pulling on grain prices last week were a collection of factors unimagined a few months ago. Bullish factors included the avoidance of a rail strike, Putin’s confirmation that his Ukrainian plans continue, grain stocks being the tightest in nine years, and the adage that small crops get smaller. Bearish factors included U.S. grain prices being higher than the global market, profitable grain prices spurring more 2023 production, and the risk of recession and slowdown in the global economy.

When blending those factors together, U.S. corn is the highest priced among global suppliers. USDA reports export prices for Ukrainian corn at $6.63 per bushel, Argentine corn at $7.29 per bushel, Brazilian corn at $7.46 per bushel, and U.S. corn at $8.25 per bushel. And that number is rising, thanks to domestic demand.