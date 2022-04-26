Student research award winners announced by Booth Library

CHARLESTON — The Library Advisory Board of Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University honored nine students as winners of the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity.

Graduate division:

Noelle Chubb of Bloomington, Indiana, a political science student, won first place for “Terrorism: The Case of Donbas and Ukraine.”

Benjamim Eduardo of Luanda, Angola, a business administration: research student, won second place for “CEO Celebrity Status and Readability of Financial Statements.”

Kylar Wiltz of Washington, D.C., a public administration/public policy student, won third place for “Who Runs the World? Girls!” A Case Study on the Role That Stacey Abrams Has Played in Changing the African-American Political Voice and American Political Realm as a Whole.”

Meghan Wurst of Chicago, a special education student, won honorable mention for “Adapting Made Simple: A Webinar and Tik Tok Series Focused on Implementing Curriculum Adaptations.”

Undergraduate division:

Shane Smith of Wheaton, a history teacher education student, won first place for “War on Drugs Legislation in the 1980s: Failed Policies That Created Racial Injustice.”

Constance Young of Bellwood, a political science student, won second place for “Don’t Tilt My Crown: The Impact of Hair Discrimination on Minorities.”

Ashtyn Wilhelm of Charleston, a Communication Disorders and Sciences student, won third place for “Patterns of Social Competencies in Children with ADHD.”

Annabelle Heddell of Belleville, a HPR/Community Health student, won third place for “Growing Up Healthy: A Study on Young Adults and Their Readiness to Transition to Independent Healthcare.”

Jerimiah Boyd-Johnson of Riverdale, a political science student, won honorable mention for “The Obstruction of Anti-Lynching Policy.”

The award winners were honored during an Awards for Excellence Showcase just prior to the EIU Student Research and Creative Discovery Conference. Honorees presented a short summary of their research.

The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. The program encourages students to enhance their studies by utilizing the wealth of information available at Booth Library and other research venues.

All entries were original works completed by Eastern students within the last 12 months. The award recipients were selected on the basis of excellence, creativity and the use of research resources. A digital copy of award entries will become part of the Library’s institutional repository, The Keep, found at https://thekeep.eiu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0