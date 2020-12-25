Sullivan: The Chicago Bulls have a chance to change their underachieving narrative — but it has to start now

If Karnisovas can plan and execute this rebuild-in-progress with as few miscues as our two baseball executives endured during theirs, there’s reason to believe the return of a prolonged run of success is more than corporate-speak. He’s already ahead of the game, having dispensed of longtime GM Gar Forman and coach Jim Boylen and replaced them with the respected duo of GM Marc Eversley and Donovan.

If you think it was easy to fire Forman and Boylen, you don’t know Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, whose loyalty is legendary — no matter the organization or the employee’s driving record.

No one expects any miracles from this year’s Bulls team, so there’s no pressure on Donovan, their third coach in three years, to do anything but see some improvement from the young core. We’ve seen glimpses of greatness from many of them but consistency from none.

It’s the same underachieving bunch as last year’s 22-43 edition, along with promising 19-year-old rookie Patrick Williams and free-agent acquisition Garrett Temple. But improvement is a must, and because a team now can make the play-ins with the 10th-best record in a 15-team conference, it’s a reachable goal.