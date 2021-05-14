Sullivan: Yermín Mercedes is hitting .382 for the red-hot White Sox The rookie will come back to earth one day, right?

CHICAGO — When Yermín Mercedes became the first player in modern history to start a season with eight consecutive hits, we waited for the Chicago White Sox rookie to come back to earth.

And when he finished April being named the American League Rookie of the Month, we waited for the law of averages to kick in.

Sooner or later, the waiting is going to have to stop.

While Mercedes has come down from his .417 average in April, he still led the majors at .376 entering Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins and had hit .333 since the record-breaking 8-for-8 start.

You won’t find him near the top of any American League MVP lists on betting sites or even listed on some. But when you’re hitting .382 in mid-May for the team with the best record in baseball, you must be doing something right.

Manager Tony La Russa gave Mercedes a day off Thursday, inserting José Abreu in the DH spot and giving Jake Lamb the start at first base. But with a one-run lead in the eighth, Mercedes came off the bench to a standing ovation and delivered a run-scoring single, igniting chants of “M-V-P.”