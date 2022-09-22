Take a look at the Mattoon-Charleston area's top matchups for Week 5

A Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown and tough road matchups for Mattoon and Charleston highlight the Week 5 schedule.

Here's a look at the top area games:

Toledo Cumberland (2-2) at Arcola (2-2)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Arcola defeated Tri-County 46-14. Cumberland beat ALAH 28-27.

LAST MEETING: Arcola won 20-14 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Cumberland hosts Villa Grove in Week 6. Arcola travels to Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Cumberland, Bryant Weber (QB), Ross McBride (BR/OLB), Blake McMechan (RB), Maddox McElravy (WR/CB), Trevin Magee (WR/FS). For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Michael Guana (RB), Nic Gomez (OL/DL), Landon Schellenberg (DB/TE), Andy Castro (LB).

NOTES: Arcola and Cumberland — the last two Lincoln Prairie Conference teams undefeated in conference play — do battle to take the conference lead on Friday. Both teams started the season by losing both of their non-conference games (Arcola to Tuscola and Braidwood Reed-Custer and Cumberland to Shelbyville and Tuscola) but have corrected things the last two weeks. Cumberland held off a comeback by ALAH in Week 4 and Pirates quarterback Bryant Weber threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Trevin Magee caught those three scores and had 149 yards. ... Arcola running back Grant Wilson had a huge game against Tri-County with four touchdowns and 113 yards. Quarterback Tanner Thomas had an all-around stand out game by throwing for a touchdown, rushing for a score and also catching a TD pass thrown by receiver Austin Kutz last week.

Mattoon (1-3) at Collinsville (3-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Mattoon lost to Effingham 34-0. Collinsville beat Charleston 35-14.

LAST MEETING: Collinsville won 28-22 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Mattoon hosts Lincoln; Collinsville is at Granite City.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mattoon, Slater Trier (QB, 46-of-100 passing, 566 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs), Taeriek Grace (RB, 46 rushes, 244 yards, 1 TD), Owen Hawkins (WR, 19 catches, 256 yards, 3 TDs), Logan Blackburn (12 catches, 164 yards, 2 TDs). For Collinsville, Ethan Bagwell (QB), Jerry Richardson (WR)

NOTES: Mattoon's young offense bottomed out against a tough Effingham defense last week in a game in which it didn't pass the ball efficiently and its run game was non-existent (35 total yards). The Green Wave has talent on defense, but it was on the field too much to have success against Effingham. Mattoon will have to do better on offense, particularly in the ground game, to limit a Collinsville offense that has shown the ability to move the ball on the ground and through the air.

Charleston (0-4) at Mahomet-Seymour (4-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Charleston lost to Collinsville 35-14; Mahomet beat Lincoln 63-14.

LAST MEETING: Mahomet won 48-10 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Charleston at Taylorville; Mahomet hosts Quincy Notre Dame.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Charleston, Brett Spour (QB, 45-of-81 passing, 458 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs), Luke Bonstetter (WR, 10 catches, 134 yards, 4 TDs), Langdon King (RB, 25 rushes, 80 yards; 7 catches, 106 yards receiving), Jeremiah Hayes (RB, 25 carries, 149 yards, TD). For Mahomet, Wyatt Bohm (QB, 54-of-90 passing, 884 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT), Luke Johnson (RB, 83 rushes, 648 yards, 7 TDs), Quinton Johnson (WR, 20 catches, 432 yards, 7 TDs), Valient Walsh (WR, 16 catches, 246 yards, 6 TDs)

NOTES: Playing the top team in the Apollo Conference and the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A couldn't come at a worse time for Charleston. The Trojans have lost seven straight dating back to last season and have struggled to put things together on both sides of the ball this season. After putting up 30 points to open the season against Herscher, Charleston has totaled 27 points in its next three games. All of those points have come on touchdown passes from Spour to Bonstetter, which has become the one reliable weapon offensively for the Trojans. Mahomet has steamrolled every team on its schedule with an offense that can hurt teams by both run and pass.